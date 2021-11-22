About to return to TV, Fátima Bernardes warms up in an unusual encounter; Understand · TV News

About to return to TV, Fátima Bernardes had a fun warm-up, and had an “encounter” with the sun this Sunday (21). For just over a month, the presenter has been away from the morning. She underwent shoulder surgery, needed to recover from the procedure and will now return to the attraction this Monday (22).

On the last day off, Túlio Gadêlha’s girlfriend renewed her vitamin D supply and her tan. She took advantage of the sunny day to enjoy a pool and took a selfie to show her followers that she is fine.

“The sun has come out. Good Sunday! Preparations are already beginning to return, this Monday, to the Encontro com Fátima”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

The journalist’s co-workers celebrated her return. “Anxious! Have a good time,” wrote Tati Machado. Mona Lisa Duperron was also thrilled with the return of the holder of the Meeting. “Good,” said the morning reporter.

The last time that Fátima was ahead of the Meeting was on October 8th, when she spoke about the need for surgery on her arm. “The shoulder is a complicated joint. There was a complete tear, so I will need to have a little surgery so I can go back to dancing and swimming again,” he said.

In recent weeks, with the absence of Fátima, Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, presenters of É de Casa, took charge of the morning program.

See the post here: