Accumulated! Quina 5711 is currently drawing a prize of R$5.3 million; (22)

Top Stories

Furry dog ​​breed? Meet the basset hound: the Droopy

THE quinine draw today, monday the contest 5711 with a prize of BRL 5.3 million, bet until 5pm on Lottery Houses and until 7pm at Caixa’s online lottery stores. Follow all the details of the Caixa Lotteries here, in the section lotteries of Prime Diary.

You can still follow the draw of the quinine 5711 through the channels of Youtube and Caixa’s Facebook. In addition TV network also broadcasts the draw. The draw takes place in the space of the Savings Bank in São Paulo at 20h.

THE quinine is the easy lottery to play, as you only need to choose 5 dozen among the 80 available. It is similar to Mega-sena, however your probability of winning is higher.

See also: Lotofácil contest 2378 draws R$1.5 million; Monday (11/22).

quinine 5711: see how to bet today

First, the quinine draws contests every day, from Monday to Saturday. bet on quinine 5711 in the Lottery Houses or Online Lottery of Caixa or accredited.

So to make your game on the quinine 5711, just mark 5 tens on the official card. the bet costs only BRL 2.0 in the Lotteries Cash, but in accredited Lotteries the value may change.

Don’t miss: Super Seven Contest 172 draws another contest; Monday (11/22).

However, it is still possible that the player can make the little surprise and/or compete with the same bet for up to 8 consecutive contests with the stubborn little. Players win prizes if they get it right, 5, 4 and 3 tens.

Quina: see how to receive your award

First of all, to receive your prize, it’s quite simple, but before that, keep your ticket safe and go to a Caixa branch like original ticket/bet and personal documents.

And most importantly, remember to put your CPF on the back of the ticket, because that’s the only way you’ll receive the prize. Take a photo with the ticket, make copies and if possible recognize the copies of the ticket at a registry office and keep the original ticket safe.

In conclusion, enjoy the competition from quinine, as it is a great prize that can change your life, play with simple bets or in jackpots. Your Lucky Day could be today.

Also check out: Lotomania contest 2239 draws R$6.7 million; Monday (11/22).