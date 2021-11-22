Adele makes an unusual request and is served by Spotify

At the top of the music charts, Adele he has one more reason to celebrate, besides the success of his album “30”, released last Friday, November 19th. Spotify agreed to a request made by the singer and removed the button that allowed her to listen to tracks from her albums randomly on the platform. Adele advocates that the songs be heard in the order conceived by the artists to preserve the project’s history and message.

“This was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry! We don’t create albums so carefully and thoughtfully about our track list for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories must be heard as we intended. Thanks for listening, Spotify”, celebrated the artist on Twitter. The answer came right away: “Anything for you,” tweeted the official Spotify account.

The order of the 12 tracks on the disc was handpicked by Adele to chronicle a turbulent period in her life. After a six-year break, the new album highlights the end of her marriage and her relationship with her 9-year-old son Angelo.

To promote the project, last week, the artist participated in the special “One night only”, on the American broadcaster CBS, and had a frank conversation with Oprah Winfrey, talking about subjects that inspired songs from “30”, such as her divorce, the judgments on her appearance, motherhood and her new boyfriend, the American sports manager Rich Paul.

The British’s fourth album has already debuted reaching the top of the music charts. Their first hit “Easy on me”, released on October 15th, became the most streamed song on Spotify in a single day. Amazon said the single had received the highest number of Alexa requests on its first day, breaking a record in Amazon Music’s history. In addition, all tracks in the project occupied the Top 25 of the platform, ensuring the Adele the 6th biggest album debut by a female artist in the service’s history.

