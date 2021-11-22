Adriana Esteves says she has an aversion to social networking and remembers the past: ‘I was reborn after depression’





Adriana Esteves recalled the difficult time she lived in the early 90s after starring in the soap opera “Renascer”, which is available on Globoplay. At 51, she says that she suffered a lot from the public’s rejection of the character, a young woman who, driven by revenge, got involved with Colonel José Inocêncio (Antonio Fagundes) and his son, played by Marcos Palmeira.

“I’m very anxious and I take care never to go through what I went through in the early 90’s, when I suffered from depression. I was 22 years old, I had just recorded ‘Renascer’ and I understood the criticism of the character as a massacre to me. two, three years to get out of this process. In 1995, I was reborn after the depression”, she revealed to Veja magazine.

Since 2005, Adriana has been in therapy, and during the pandemic, she began to practice yoga and meditation.

“I’ve been in therapy for sixteen years. I never missed it, not even with Carminha (the striking villain of “Avenida Brasil”) boiling. The most important thing is that people who are depressed ask for help and talk about what they’re feeling,” he says.