AF News | State | Health plan agreement for servers will be resumed with Hospital Dom Orione, announces Wanderlei

“Hospital Dom Orione is a reference for the whole of Tocantins and we are working for it to start serving public servants, through Servir, the Health Plan for Public Servants of the State”, the statement was given this Saturday morning, (11/20), by the acting governor of the State of Tocantins, Wanderlei Barbosa, during the opening ceremony of the new reception at Hospital Dom Orione, in Araguaína.

“This Hospital is a partner of the Government of Tocantins, a reference. We need to observe these aspects and provide the conditions and support to take good care of people. We are working so that soon this health unit will also serve our public servants, for means of Serving”, said the Governor.

Instituto Sinai is the provider of all hospital medical services to beneficiaries of Servir in Araguaína, since August 20 this year, after the largest hospital and maternity hospital in the private network in Tocantins, Dom Orione, stopped serving. alleging that the end of the service was due to administrative difficulties between the hospital and the operator hired by the State Government to manage the plan, making the maintenance of the partnership unfeasible.

Wanderlei Barbosa also highlighted that the works of the General Hospital of Araguaína (HGA) are advanced and the expectation is to deliver the first stage soon. He also reaffirmed that he has already determined the Secretary of State for Health to intensify elective surgeries throughout Tocantins, including through agreements with municipal units and the private sector to clear the waiting list.

Partnership

Wanderlei Barbosa also highlighted that his administration is aimed at serving the municipalities and that Araguaína is very important in the state context and will always be on the lookout to observe what needs to be done in the city. “Araguaína has a strategic location, receives people from all locations daily, therefore, we need to join forces, the Government of Tocantins and the City Hall, around the demands for the good of the population. We must always have institutional responsibility and we are at the disposal of the management to discuss partnerships”, said Governor Wanderlei Barbosa.

New Reception

The new reception is a modern environment, designed so that people seeking care at the Hospital feel welcomed. According to the president of the unit, Father Bruno Rodrigues, this opening is part of the Hospital’s infrastructure reform and expansion project and represents a milestone for the institution. “It is a modern and cozy space to receive people well, with safety, care and love”, he stressed.

Dom Orione Hospital also invested in technology. The Image Center has qualified professionals and state-of-the-art equipment, such as two CT scanners and a Magnetic Resonance Imaging. The sector pays homage to the late Dom Enemésio Ângelo Lazzaris.

Hospital

The Dom Orione Hospital is the largest private hospital complex in the State of Tocantins, providing medium and high complexity hospital medical services. The unit has established itself as a reference institution in the treatment of various specialties, such as cardiology, obstetrics and neonatology.

Dom Orione is a philanthropic entity and is part of the Little Work of Divine Providence, founded by São Luís Orione, present in more than 30 countries. Hospiral performs more than 60% of its services for the Unified Health System (SUS)