Afghans try to restart in Europe three months after Taliban escape – International

When the Afghanistan collapsed, the 26-year-old businesswoman Nilofar Ayoubi had 40 employees, mostly women, under her direction. Owner of upholstery, decor and clothing businesses, Nilofar was also editor of the AsiaTimes newspaper and coordinated a NGO supporting women in the country. Hasty retreat from Kabul, lost everything, and is now trying to start life in Poland again.

During the days of chaos at Kabul airport, Afghans who managed to leave the country were considered lucky. Three months later, the reality is more complex: many remain in refugee camps or military bases, without knowing if they will be able to stay in the countries where they are. Still others are fighting for visas. For some, there is still concern about the family left behind.

In the process of withdrawal, between the 15th and 30th of August, foreign powers transported more than 120,000 people out of the country. The United Nations (UN) estimates that, by the end of the year, half a million Afghans will cross borders with neighboring countries, Pakistan and Iran, which historically receive the largest flow of refugees.

Activist and feminist, Nilofar was a target for the Taliban. Shortly before the collapse of Kabul, she began receiving threats via Twitter.

“They photoshopped and put my photo on a woman’s body being taken to execution by the Taliban,” he told Estadão. “They said ‘don’t worry, when we take Kabul we’ll kill you, you won’t go back to work.’ His office and property were also threatened by anonymous people who claimed to belong to the extremist group.

escape from afghanistan

In the early hours of August 15, Nilofar received a call from a friend who had managed to flee to a safe country. “She told me to leave the country immediately because I was in the crosshairs and the murders had already started,” he says. “I didn’t plan on leaving the country. It was a very difficult decision for me, but in the end I didn’t have a choice because of my kids.” Nilofar is the mother of three children, aged 5, 3 and 1 year. With the seizure of power, Nilofar, their bank accounts were confiscated and their property taken by the Taliban. “Now everything belongs to the government and we are the traitors”, he says.

With the help of international organizations, she managed to flee, with her husband and children, to Poland. In the country, refugees can receive international protection, which includes unlimited residence permit and work permit. They also get residence cards and a travel document that allows transfer within the European Union and other countries.

Since the fall of Kabul, the country has hosted 1,137 Afghan refugees. Part of them were sent to immigrant camps, such as Nilofar. For weeks, she and her family lived in a small room with secondhand clothes. During this time, there was no certainty that they could remain in Poland. The wait ended in mid-September, when, with the help of friends, the family found an apartment.

26-year-old Ozair Akbar has yet to be so lucky. Targeted by the Taliban for working with several different international organizations, the financier managed to leave Kabul on August 22 with the help of Italian military personnel.

“The week (the takeover) was terrible. I didn’t leave the house”, he says. On the night of August 21, Ozair received a call for him to go to the airport. He managed to board, but he did not take his family. Since then, he has been in Italy, where he requested to stay. “It’s been three months and we’re still waiting.”

Former District Governor in Afghanistan

31-year-old Afghan Guljan Samar was working in one of Afghanistan’s remote provinces, Daikundi, where she coordinated a group of companies, when she was named district governor. After the flight of President Ashraf Ghani and the fall of Afghanistan, she was in the war against the Taliban for two days. “The district where I was governor was the last to fall. I was the last to face the Taliban with the forces under my command. I defended my salary and my land. But unfortunately it’s all over,” he told the state.

She managed to escape with her husband, with the help of an American agency that works to help Afghans in vulnerable situations. “I managed to escape the Taliban’s siege by wearing men’s clothes. I was surrounded for three days to get to the most basic of my possibilities. I had no food. And I managed to escape on foot through the mountains with my husband and my five security guards,” says Guljan.

Today, she is in a refugee camp in Albania while waiting to be integrated into the Balkan country. She still has no humanitarian visa. One of Afghanistan’s youngest entrepreneurs, she is not allowed to work in her new country.

In addition, he fears for the safety of his family, who remain in Afghanistan. “Unfortunately, one of my brothers and two security guards were captured by the Taliban. I don’t know the exact information, nor do I know where the rest of my family, my brothers and nephews are,” he says.

From the 1970s until now, the Afghan diaspora has gone through four phases. The first, which began with the Afghan People’s Democratic Party military coup against the Daoud government, began in 1978 and caused a mass flight of refugees from the Pashtun ethnic group, the largest in the country. They were mostly poor peasants, subsistence farmers, small landowners and clerics.

With the withdrawal of Soviet troops between 1986 and 1989, and the consequent intensification of fighting between the mujahideen groups, a second wave of Afghans left the country. In contrast to the first, these refugees were mainly urban entrepreneurs and professionals. Many settled in the Nasir Bagh camp in Peshawar Province, Pakistan.

The third phase came when the Taliban first seized power in 1996. During this period, around 2 million Afghan refugees fled to Pakistan and around 1.5 million were forced to migrate to Iran. of the refugees was made up mainly of religious minorities and Shiite Muslims.

The fourth phase took place right after the attacks of September 11, 2001, when fear of US retaliation, increased instability and environmental disasters generated large exoduses – most of which ended up returning to the country in the following years.

As a result, Afghanistan is now the third country with the most refugees in the world.

According to UNHCR data, 2.6 million Afghans fled the country, a number second only to Syria (6.8 million) and Venezuela (4.1 million).