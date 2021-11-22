After a fight, what should happen to LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart

nba_apos_briga,_what_should_happen_with_lebron_james_e_isaiah_stewart

With the Lakers-Pistons match this Sunday marred by confusion involving LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart, the team breathed a much-needed victory.

Now everyone’s expectation is how the NBA will handle the situation.

This is the most critical question as it is not subjective. The league will no doubt issue a penalty for both. Guessing what it will be is a little more complicated. A quick poll of several people in NBA-related roles was taken after the incident. Some speculated that James would be suspended for a game or two, but some gave up on that idea when reminded that the Lakers would play the Knicks in New York on Tuesday.

To put it in context, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was recently suspended for a game by pushing Miami Heat player, our old acquaintance Markieff Morris.

James can claim that the contact with Stewart’s face was unintentional, while Jokic clearly went after Morris. Furthermore, with his salary of $41.2 million, James would be fined somewhere around $284,004 per game. Jokic’s fine was $217,789, and Morris, who started the incident with a Flagrant 2 in Jokic, was fined a maximum of $50,000. If the NBA wants to punish James by more than $50,000, they will need to choose a one-game suspension. Two games seem excessive, based on recent precedents.

Stewart’s is a little harder to gauge, just as it’s hard to remember the last time a player lost his temper to this extreme. With his $3.3 million salary, he will be fined somewhere around $22,601 per game. A four-game suspension would total $90,402 and keep him out of the Pistons’ Nov. 28 visit to the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Related

Davis, Melo and Westbrook comment on LeBron James fight and expulsion

Follow the LABR

LABR on Instagram

LABR on Twitter

LABR on Facebook