After considering forming a trisalt with Mirella and Dynho, Sthe Matos fears the end of an engagement

During the last party, Dynho Alves talked about forming a trisal with Sthe Matos and the influencer soon after showed fear of not being with her fiance anymore

the friendship of Dynho Alves (26) and Sthe Matos (22) is causing a stir out here!

not knowing that Mc Mirella (23) has already filed for a divorce, the funkeiro thought at the last party within the reality show to form a trisal with his ex-wife and his friend from the show.

“Oh Mirella, Teté said something to me there and I got interested. And now how do we do it? Let’s make one…” , spoke Dynho Alves about having a relationship with three. “Lets test?”, commented the influencer.

Sthe Matos fears end of engagement

This Sunday, 21, Sthe Matos was a little insecure about her engagement with Victor Igoh. The concern appeared in a conversation with MC GUI (23).

“Have you ever thought Victor enters with Apollo on his lap?”, he said. The influencer soon showed a certain fear of not being engaged anymore.

“If he doesn’t come, something happened. I’m going to be like: ‘Oh my god, why didn’t he come? What happened?’“, she declared without knowing the comments from outside about her friendship with the funkeiro.

Just this Sunday, 21, the singer Simone Mendes (37) called the friendship of Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves “colorful”.

Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos’ friendship causes divorce

Last week, Mc Mirella announced the end of his marriage to the funkeiro, after excessive physical contact between him and Sthe Matos.

The artist, who participated in the last edition of The farm, he vented about having filed a separation request: “Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the moment and irreversible”.





Last accessed: 22 Nov 2021 – 02:37:10 (404678).