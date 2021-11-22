After leaving ‘Fantástico’, Tadeu Schmidt makes his wife’s dream come true

Before starting on ‘BBB22’, presenter Tadeu Schmidt made a special trip with his wife and managed to fulfill his beloved’s special wish.

the wife of Thaddeus Schmidt (47) had a dream come true in her life on a trip with her husband!

After leaving the Fantastic to face the command of the BBB22, the journalist decided to have special moments with Ana Cristina Schmidt outside Brazil, as he showed on his social network this Saturday, 20th.

“I wanted an absolutely different trip, to mark this absolutely different moment in my career. If we were lucky, we would see the aurora borealis… But nothing was guaranteed, many people come and don’t see it…”, commented on the phenomenon that happens in countries of the Polar Circle.

“But if we were lucky, we would fulfill the DREAM OF THE LIFE of the woman of my life! POOOr*! How beautifulaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo! , bright, and starts dancing before your eyes!”, he exclaimed about the exciting moment.

The global presenter stated more about the unique opportunity alongside Ana Crista Schmidt. “How wonderful! A day to never forget! Tears frozen on their faces…”, said.

Last Sunday, the 14th, Tadeu Schmidt cried as he said goodbye to the Fantastic. The presenter will now command Big Brother Brazil, replacing James Leifert (41).

