After problems in a classic, Carille waits for Marinho for Santos’ decisive game in Vila | saints

Santos had a hard time offering danger to Corinthians’ goal in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Neo Química Arena, in the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. Without Marinho, Marcos Guilherme and Diego Tardelli offered little risk to the rival.

Faced with the need for victories in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, coach Fábio Carille hopes to have the striker’s return against Fortaleza, on Thursday, at 19:00 (GMT), for the 35th round of the Brasileirão.

With pain in his left thigh, Marinho was out of the derby against Corinthians. He had felt the problem in the 2-0 victory over Chapecoense, last Wednesday, and had not recovered in time to play on Sunday.

More about Santos:

+ All classic away games

+ The notes of the fish players

1 of 2 Marinho training at Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Marinho training at Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Even without injury, Marinho continued to be in pain in the days following last week’s victory and ended up out of the derby against Corinthians.

Now, Fábio Carille is waiting for Marinho’s return. The expectation of the technical committee is that the striker will return to training on the field with his teammates this Monday, at CT Rei Pelé.

– The Marine is a reference. A player who, even without scoring goals, in most games is a guy who fought on the field, has personality, has scored two goals in the last games. And of course we feel (his absence). Thank God the exams didn’t show anything serious, just a little pain. I hope you are training for Thursday to be available – said Carille.

Marinho scored again in the 2-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino. He opened the scoreboard at Vila Belmiro. Against Chapecoense, the same thing happened: shirt 11 scored Peixe’s first goal in Vila Belmiro.

While waiting for Marinho, the game against Fortaleza gained even more importance for Santos after the defeat by Corinthians. The team led by Fábio Carille has 42 points and is still at risk of relegation in the Brazilian Championship. It is currently in 12th place.

A Voz da Torcida – Isabel Nascimento: “It’s a Santos who watches Corinthians play”