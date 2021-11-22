After surgery, Fátima Bernardes returns to the ‘Encounter’: ‘It’s difficult, see’ | Television



Rio – After undergoing shoulder surgery six weeks ago, Fátima Bernardes returned to the “Encontro” this Monday morning. On stage, the presenter spoke about recovery from surgery and told. The presenter also received flowers from her colleague André Curvelo.

“Good morning, I’m starting a meeting with you. It’s good to be back, it’s good to be with you and my partner André Curvelo… Look, we’re going out for surgery. It’s difficult, you see. It’s complicated”, vented the presenter about time away.

She also remembered that she did not believe that she would spend a month with her arm totally immobilized. “Doctor, there’s no chance that I’ll stay four weeks with my arm not moving. Guys, I spent four weeks with my arm not moving. And, tomorrow, I’ll complete two weeks without the sling”, she detailed.

Asked by Curvelo about how the recovery is going, she said it is evolving. “I have a series of exercises to do. Last week I started physiotherapy activities in the water… to help loosen my muscles. Everyone tells me I’m doing well for 15 days, I’m in agony”, said Fátima, who is still showed how the mobility of the arm is. The presenter still has not recovered the full movements.