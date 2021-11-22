After taking out Djokovic, Zverev beat Medvedev with a double 6/4 to win the title

Alemão defeated Russian and took the ATP Finals title

In the tournament that brings together the top 8 of the ATP rankings, Alexander Zverev it hit Daniel Medvedev by 2 sets to 0, this Sunday (21), and got the cup.

After eliminating the number 1 in the world, Novak Djokovic, in the semifinals, Zverev won a spot in the decision against Medvedev. And won the title with a double 6/4.

The German, third in the ATP ranking, won the ATP Finals just beating the two in front of him in sequence, as Medvedev is number 2 in the world.

With the victory, Zverev became only the fourth player in tournament history to win the semi-finals and finals over the top two players in the ATP Rankings.

Zverev has 59 victories this season and ended a five-game losing streak against Medvedev, who had beaten Zverev in the ATP Cup and Rolex Paris Masters in 2021.

Alexander Zverev celebrating victory at ATP Finals Julian Finney/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Zverev won two ATP Masters 1000 crowns in Madrid and Cincinnati and won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.