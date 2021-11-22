Agro Connection: Beef export volume drops 43% in October

After two months, Brazilian meat is still banned in China. The embargo caused the volume of beef exports to drop 43% in October 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

The Asian country is the main buyer of this product, which means that 60% of meat shipments in Brazilian ports have China as their destination.

On September 4, the country voluntarily stopped exporting the product after confirming cases of “mad cow disease” in two slaughterhouses in the country. Even with the control of cases in Brazil, the interruption was maintained.

According to the partner at Vallya Participações, Larissa Wachholz, a specialist in relations with China, the Brazilian product may be missed during the Chinese New Year, when, probably, the veto should be lifted.

“It takes place in the first week of February and is the time when Chinese families gather around the table, gather for meals and Brazilian beef is responsible for 10% of the total consumption of the product in the country. So, it seems to me that the absence of our production would be missed right now.”

