Alagoas confirms over 93 cases of Covid and two deaths caused by the disease

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau), this Sunday (21/11), confirms 93 new cases of Covid-19 in Alagoas. Thus, the state has a total of 241,237 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus so far, of which 250 are in residential isolation. Another 234,453 patients have already completed the isolation period, have no more symptoms and are therefore recovered from the disease. There are 3,265 cases under epidemiological investigation. Two deaths by Covid-19 were recorded in Alagoas territory. With that, Alagoas has 6,334 deaths by Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of people with Covid-19 are distributed in 102 municipalities in Alagoas. Regarding the total number of deaths in Alagoas, 6,334 deaths are confirmed by Covid-19, but eight of them were of people residing in Pernambuco, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Bahia, with six men and two women as victims. Of the 6,326 deaths of people residing in Alagoas, 3,498 were male and 2,828 female. There were 2,776 people who lived in Maceió and the other 3,550 lived in the interior of the state, according to Sesau’s Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (Cievs). To access the epidemiological bulletin, just click on this link and download data from Covid-19.

Deaths – In this Sunday’s bulletin (21/11), two more deaths were confirmed, in the laboratory, because of the new coronavirus, one victim in the capital of Alagoas and one in the interior of the state. Maceió’s victim was a 76-year-old woman who had high blood pressure, diabetes and died at the Women’s Hospital (HM) in Maceió. Regarding the victim from the interior of the state, it was a 46-year-old man. He lived in Arapiraca, had hypertension, peripheral venous insufficiency and died at Hospital Chama, in Arapiraca.

State Covid-19 Beds – Of the 303 beds created by the State Department of Health (Sesau) to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection by the new coronavirus, 67 were occupied by 4 pm on Saturday (11/20), which corresponds to 22 % of the total. Currently, 43 patients are in ICU beds, no patient is occupying the Intermediate beds and 24 are in the Infirmary beds. To monitor the evolution of the occupancy of beds exclusive to Covid-19, access http://www.alagoascontraocoronavirus.al.gov.br/