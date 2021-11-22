Alexander Zverev Makes Perfect Match, Beats Daniil Medvedev, Wins ATP Finals Title | sneakers

Alexander Zverev won this Sunday the title of the ATP Finals, held in Turin, Italy. With a very smart game, using the opponent’s difficulty, the current number 3 in the world gave no chances to the Russian Daniil Medvedev and applied 2 sets to 0 – partial 6/4 and 6/4. It was the second time that the German tennis player won the title of the tournament that brings together the best tennis players of the season. He had already been champion in 2018.

Zverev had already shown a very high level of tennis in the semifinals, when he eliminated Serbia’s Novak Djokovic – current tennis player in the world, who is breaking records and accumulating impressive marks for the season. The German is also going through a great phase, with a second half of excellent results. Of the six finals he played in 2021, he won them all. Sunday’s result also breaks a streak of five defeats for Russian Daniil Medvedev – current tennis player number 2 in the world.

2 of 3 Alexander Zverev celebrates ATP Finals title — Photo: Getty Images Alexander Zverev celebrates ATP Finals title — Photo: Getty Images

World number 3 Alexander Zverev remained calm throughout the first set. He seemed to know exactly what to do. He worked hard on the right balls, leaving Russian Daniil Medvedev in extreme difficulty. In the third game, the German got the break. As he did in the semifinals against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Zverev lengthened his plays a lot and put Medvedev on the run. The number 2 tennis player in the world tried to take a risk on the serve, but was successful. Alexander Zverev closed the set on 6/4.

With a ball out of Daniil Medvedev, Zverev got a break in the first game of the second set. The Russian seemed quite bewildered, not finding his best game and having difficulty defending himself from the opponent’s actions. In the sixth game, when the German was on the serve, Medvedev had flashes of reaction. He even had the advantage to return the break, but Alexander Zverev made a good move to confirm the service.

The German had the chance to get his hands on the title in the new game, when Daniil Medvedev went to the serve. The tennis players played a tense and very high level game, worthy of the decision of the ATP Finals. The Russian confirmed the service. Zverev, still with the advantage gained by the break early in the set, was calm. With a service point, he closed the game and secured the victory: 6/4.