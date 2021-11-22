Aline wins Fire Trial. Check out the power!

After competing with Arcrebiano and Mileide Mihaile, Aline Mineiro won the Fire Trial of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

The victory guarantees the lamp with the power of the red flame, which asks the pawn or worker to choose three participants (from the stall or from the headquarters) to be candidates for the third bench in the garden, and the one with the yellow flame, which has not yet been revealed.

In the test, Aline, Bil and Mileide needed to cross a walkway over a ball pool after spinning several times in a chair and, in the end, putting together a puzzle according to a template.

Mileide, who arrived at the headquarters feeling sick and wanting to vomit after the turns required by the dispute, chose to pull Dynho to the stall. Already the ex-BBB pulled Dayane.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

1st winner: Bil Araújo

2nd winner: Rico Melquiades

3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile

4th winner: Bil Araújo

5th winner: Tiago Piquilo

6th winner: Gui Araujo

7th winner: Tiago Piquilo

8th winner: Rico Melquiades

9th winner: Dynho Alves

