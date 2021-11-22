Alonso celebrates return to podium after seven years: “We finally made it” | formula 1

There were 2674 days without getting on the podium. After seven years and four months of waiting, Fernando Alonso was once again among the top three in a Formula 1 race, finishing third in the GP of Qatar, this Sunday. Until then, the Spaniard’s last appearance on the podium had been in second place at the 2014 Hungarian GP, held on July 27 of that year.
Fernando Alonso is thrilled with third place at the Qatar GP — Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images
At the age of 40, the two-time world champion took home the driver of the day award. Happy with the result, Alonso shared the merits of third place with his team, Alpine/Renault.
– It’s been seven years, but we finally got it. We were close to the podium in some races throughout the year, but the podium just happened. Congratulations to the whole team for this – said the Spaniard still on the track in Doha.
Current 10th place in the Drivers’ World Championship, Alonso stated that the race was so good, that he even dreamed of winning at times.
– I even thought I would lead at times with the soft tyre, but it wasn’t possible. We planned a stop from the beginning and the work was done very well. Anyway, I can only congratulate everyone – he concluded.
The 21st and penultimate stage of the season will be the debutant Saudi Arabian GP, at the Jeddah Circuit. The championship ends on December 12th with the Abu Dhabi GP.