AMA 2021: See the complete list of winners

This Sunday (21), the American Music Awards, one of the most traditional awards in the United States that honors tracks, albums and artists who achieved mega popularity throughout the year.

This year, Olivia Rodrigo topped the list of nominations, with 7 nominations. The Weeknd was right behind, with 6 nominations in all.

The winners were chosen by popular vote and the big winner or winner of the night will know soon!

See all nominees:

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks, “Buss It”

Måneskin, “Beggin”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Body” (WON)

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

New Artist of The Year

24kGoldn

giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn feat. Iann Dior – “Mood”

BAD BUNNY feat. JHAY CORTEZ – “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”

Favorite Music Video:

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) – “Leave The Door Open”

Card B – “UP”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (WON)

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

Favorite Male Pop Artist:

Drake

Ed Sheeran (WON)

Justin bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist:

Ariana Grande

cat doja

two Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift (WON)

Favorite Pop Duo or Group:

AJR

BTS (WON)

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)

Favorite Pop Album:

Ariana Grande – “Positions”

Dua Lipa – “Future Nostalgia”

Olivia Rodrigo – “SOUR”

Taylor Swift – “evermore” (WON)

The KID Laroi – “F*ck Love”

Favorite Pop Song:

BTS – “Butter” (WON)

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist:

Drake (WON)

Lil Baby

moneybag yo

Capalot Polo

pop smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist:

Card B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion (WON)

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Song:

Cardi B – “UP” (WON)

Internet Money, Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav – “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay, 6LACK – “Calling My Phone”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke – “What You Know Bout Love”

Favorite Male R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

giveon

tank

The Weeknd (WON)

usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist:

cat doja

HER

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhene Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album:

Doja Cat – Planet Her” (WON)

Giveon – “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”

HER – “Back of My Mind”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales”

Queen Naija – “Missunderstood”

Favorite R&B Song:

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) – “Leave The Door Open” (WON)

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”

HER – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favorite Male Latin Artist:

Bad Bunny (WON)

J Balvin

maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist:

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalia

Favorite Latin Album:

Bad Bunny – “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO” (WON)

Kali Uchis – “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”

Karol G – “KG0516”

Maluma – “PAPI JUANCHO”

Rauw Alejandro – “Aphrodisiac”

Favorite Latin Song:

BAD BUNNY feat. JHAY CORTEZ – “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny, Rosalía – “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko – “Pepas”

Kali Uchis – “telepathy”

Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawai (Remix)”

Favorite Rock Artist:

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly (WON)

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello (WON)

Regard

Tiësto

American Music Awards 2021

O American Music Awards is one of the most traditional awards in the United States and focuses on tracks, albums and artists that achieved mega popularity throughout the year.

In 2021, the event takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and has Card B as the great hostess. The rapper is also one of the confirmed names to perform on the AMA stage, as well as BTS with Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Chloe Bailey, Kane Brown, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes, Zoe Wees, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Juliete Venegas, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean and New Edition and New Kids on the Block will come together in one performance; Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak they do the opening show.

BTS would also perform the remix of “Butter” with Megan Thee Stallion, but for “personal reasons”, the singer canceled the performance.

In the 29th edition of AMAs, Olivia Rodrigo leads the award nominations with 7 categories. The Weeknd appears in second place with 6 nominations and cat doja, Bad Bunni and giveon are right behind with 5 nominations each.