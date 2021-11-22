AMA 2021: See the complete list of winners

This Sunday (21), the American Music Awards, one of the most traditional awards in the United States that honors tracks, albums and artists who achieved mega popularity throughout the year.
This year, Olivia Rodrigo topped the list of nominations, with 7 nominations. The Weeknd was right behind, with 6 nominations in all.
The winners were chosen by popular vote and the big winner or winner of the night will know soon!
Read more:
See all nominees:
Artist of the Year
- Taylor Swift
- Ariana Grande
- BTS
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Favorite Trending Song
- Erica Banks, “Buss It”
- Måneskin, “Beggin”
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Body” (WON)
- Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”
- Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
New Artist of The Year
- 24kGoldn
- giveon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
- 24kGoldn feat. Iann Dior – “Mood”
- BAD BUNNY feat. JHAY CORTEZ – “DÁKITI”
- Chris Brown feat. Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
- Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
- Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon – “Peaches”
Favorite Music Video:
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) – “Leave The Door Open”
- Card B – “UP”
- Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (WON)
- Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
- The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
Favorite Male Pop Artist:
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran (WON)
- Justin bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist:
- Ariana Grande
- cat doja
- two Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift (WON)
Favorite Pop Duo or Group:
- AJR
- BTS (WON)
- Glass Animals
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
Favorite Pop Album:
- Ariana Grande – “Positions”
- Dua Lipa – “Future Nostalgia”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “SOUR”
- Taylor Swift – “evermore” (WON)
- The KID Laroi – “F*ck Love”
Favorite Pop Song:
- BTS – “Butter” (WON)
- Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist:
- Drake (WON)
- Lil Baby
- moneybag yo
- Capalot Polo
- pop smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist:
- Card B
- Coi Leray
- Erica Banks
- Megan Thee Stallion (WON)
- Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Song:
- Cardi B – “UP” (WON)
- Internet Money, Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav – “Lemonade”
- Lil Tjay, 6LACK – “Calling My Phone”
- Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
- Pop Smoke – “What You Know Bout Love”
Favorite Male R&B Artist:
- Chris Brown
- giveon
- tank
- The Weeknd (WON)
- usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist:
- cat doja
- HER
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhene Aiko
- SZA
Favorite R&B Album:
- Doja Cat – Planet Her” (WON)
- Giveon – “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”
- HER – “Back of My Mind”
- Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales”
- Queen Naija – “Missunderstood”
Favorite R&B Song:
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak) – “Leave The Door Open” (WON)
- Chris Brown feat. Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
- Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
- HER – “Damage”
- Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Favorite Male Latin Artist:
- Bad Bunny (WON)
- J Balvin
- maluma
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist:
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalia
Favorite Latin Album:
- Bad Bunny – “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO” (WON)
- Kali Uchis – “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
- Karol G – “KG0516”
- Maluma – “PAPI JUANCHO”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Aphrodisiac”
Favorite Latin Song:
- BAD BUNNY feat. JHAY CORTEZ – “DÁKITI”
- Bad Bunny, Rosalía – “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
- Farruko – “Pepas”
- Kali Uchis – “telepathy”
- Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawai (Remix)”
Favorite Rock Artist:
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Foo Fighters
- Glass Animals
- Machine Gun Kelly (WON)
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:
- David Guetta
- ILLENIUM
- Marshmello (WON)
- Regard
- Tiësto
American Music Awards 2021
O American Music Awards is one of the most traditional awards in the United States and focuses on tracks, albums and artists that achieved mega popularity throughout the year.
In 2021, the event takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and has Card B as the great hostess. The rapper is also one of the confirmed names to perform on the AMA stage, as well as BTS with Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Chloe Bailey, Kane Brown, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes, Zoe Wees, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Juliete Venegas, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean and New Edition and New Kids on the Block will come together in one performance; Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak they do the opening show.
BTS would also perform the remix of “Butter” with Megan Thee Stallion, but for “personal reasons”, the singer canceled the performance.
In the 29th edition of AMAs, Olivia Rodrigo leads the award nominations with 7 categories. The Weeknd appears in second place with 6 nominations and cat doja, Bad Bunni and giveon are right behind with 5 nominations each.