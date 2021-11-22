Amazon collects intimate details about its users through Alexa; see which | Technology

Disclosure/Amazon Echo Dot is one of the Alexa devices available in Brazil

As a Virginia lawmaker, Ibraheem Samirah has studied Internet privacy issues and debated how to regulate the collection of personal data by technology companies. Still, he was surprised to learn all the details of the information Amazon had collected about him.

The e-commerce giant had over a thousand contacts from its phone. He had records of exactly what part of the Quran Samirah, who is a Muslim, had heard on December 17 of last year. The company knew all the research he had done on his platform, including one for books on “progressive community organizing” and other sensitive health-related research that he thought was private.

“Are they selling products or spying on ordinary people?” asked Samirah, a Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Samirah was among the few Virginia lawmakers who opposed an industry-friendly Amazon state privacy bill passed earlier this year. At the request of Reuters, Samirah asked Amazon to disclose the data it collected about him as a consumer.

Amazon collects consumer data through its Alexa voice assistant, its marketplace purchases, Kindle e-readers, and its music platform.

So the company gathers a vast array of information about its US customers and began making that data available to everyone on request early last year, after trying and failing to defeat a 2018 California measure that required such disclosures.

Seven Reuters reporters also obtained their files from Amazon. The data reveals the company’s ability to bring together incredibly intimate portraits of individual consumers.

This information can reveal a person’s height, weight, health, ethnicity, political trends, and your reading and shopping habits. It is also possible to know the whereabouts on a given day and, sometimes, who they found.

A reporter’s dossier revealed that Amazon collected more than 90,000 Alexa recordings from family members between December 2017 and June 2021 – an average of about 70 per day. The recordings included details such as the children’s names and their favorite songs.

Amazon captured the kids asking how they could convince their parents to let them play and getting detailed instructions from Alexa on how to convince their parents to buy video games.

Some recordings involved conversations between family members using Alexa devices to communicate in different parts of the house. Several recordings captured children ages seven to 12 asking Alexa questions about terms like “pansexual”. The reporter didn’t realize that Amazon was storing the recordings.

Amazon says its products are designed to register as little as possible, starting only when the word “Alexa” is hit, stopping when the user’s command ends. The reporter’s family recordings, however, sometimes captured longer conversations.

In a statement, Amazon said it has scientists and engineers working to improve the technology and avoid recording before the “Alexa” command. The company said it alerts customers that recordings are stored when they set up their devices.

Amazon said it collects personal data to improve products and services and personalize them for individuals. Asked about Samirah’s records listening to the Koran on Amazon’s audiobook service, the company said that such data allows customers to pick up where they left off in a previous session.

The only way for customers to delete much of this personal data is to close their accounts, Amazon said. Amazon said it allows customers to tweak their settings on voice assistants and other services to limit the amount of data collected. Alexa users, for example, can prevent Amazon from saving their recordings or automatically delete them periodically.

A customer who can choose not to have their recordings must navigate through a series of menus. But you get the following warnings: “If you turn this off, voice recognition and new features may not work well for you.”

Finding information about how she heard the Koran in her Amazon file made Samirah wonder about the history of US police and intelligence agencies that have watched Muslims for suspected terrorist links after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“Why do they need to know this?” he asked. Samirah’s term ends in January, after he lost a run for re-election earlier this year.

Sometimes law enforcement agencies seek data about technology companies’ clients. Amazon says it complies with search warrants and other legal court orders that look for data that the company maintains in an account.

Amazon’s data for the three years ending June 2020, the most recent available, show that the company has complied at least partially with 75% of subpoenas, search warrants and other court orders seeking data on US customers. The company fully responded to 38% of these requests.

Amazon’s privacy policy is 3,500 words long with links to over 20 other pages related to privacy and user settings.

Florian Schaub, a privacy researcher at the University of Michigan, said companies aren’t always transparent about what they’re doing with user data. “We have to trust Amazon to do the right thing. Rather than making sure the data can’t be misused.”