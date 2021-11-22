Amazônia wins a place in the series A of Paraense 2022 | Sport Para | Online Diary

Amazônia Independente is debuting in the Second Division of Pará football. The team was created by coach Walter Lima, Waltinho, who developed all the sports equipment for the association, and is headquartered in. Although he is domiciled in Santarém, where he intends to play his games.

And the Mocorongo team has plenty of reasons to celebrate this Sunday (21): Amazônia Independente is in the final of the Second Division Championship in Pará. The team beat Pedreira 2-0 on the morning of Sunday, 21, at the CT of Desportiva, and guaranteed a place in the final of the competition. In addition, Amazônia is already classified to the main phase of the 2022 Paraense Championship.

With a penalty, center forward Rafael Tanque opened the scoring. Then, in the final part of the match, Rafael Tanque received it inside the area and with the empty goal, the score was defined as 2-0.

“The team has been preparing for two months, starting to assemble the squad, the athletes believing in the work based on the friendship we have with them. A very well qualified squad was assembled with punctual pieces and, now, in the future, we hope that we can leave champions. And that we can have a great final, with a team deserving of success”, declared the coach of Amazônia, Matheus Lima.

In six games in the first phase, Amazônia won five and lost only one. In the quarterfinals, they managed a draw and a victory over Sport Real. Now, against Pedreira, in the semifinals, they followed with a draw and a victory.

Amazon’s opponent in the Segundinha final is still undefined.