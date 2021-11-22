An outbreak of itchy skin lesions is investigated in Recife

An outbreak of skin lesions in Recife is being investigated by the Health Department of the capital of Pernambuco (Sesau). According to the organ, 79 people, aged between two and 96 years, had the skin lesions that cause itching.

The first cases occurred in Córrego da Fortuna and Sítio dos Macacos, in the North Zone of the city, and were notified by the Epidemiological Surveillance of the municipality at the beginning of this month of November.

The period of onset of symptoms in the reported cases ranged from October 1st to November 11th. So far, there is no record of hospitalization or worsening of cases.

Based on the numbers registered, Sesau issued an epidemiological alert so that public and private health units notify immediately the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) in Recife after attending a suspected case.

Sesau reinforces that, in order to clarify the event, it has discussed the cases with the clinical team and that epidemiological, entomological and laboratory investigations are in progress.

The State Department of Health is also monitoring the progress of investigations carried out and providing the necessary technical support.