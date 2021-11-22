Analysis: Corinthians wins derby, returns to the G-4 and sweetens the fans’ bitterness for a day in 2021 | corinthians

With less than 20 days before the end of the Brasileirão, the Corinthians fan is going through a period of bitterness. Although there is no longer a chance for titles, the team is well in the fight for a direct place in the Libertadores – it entered the G-4 by beating Santos, this Sunday. The feeling, however, is often that this is a tragic year.

Little identified with coach Sylvinho and irritated with the frequent squad of players like Jô, Gabriel and Fábio Santos, the fan has been putting “buts” and “buts” even in the victories of the team during the championship. There were 14 out of 34 games. The team is now fourth, with 53 points.

The score has already surpassed the 51 of 2020, when the team was only 12th. But the general impression is that, with the signings, the team rose to a higher level and should already have a better performance. It really could, though it’s worth the caveat that the four reinforcements barely played together. Recent stumbles, bad away games and suffocation victories have heightened this tension.

The clash against Santos, for example, started with boos at the coach. Few times the Neo Química Arena echoed a noise so contrary to a Corinthians commander before the ball rolled. The loss to Flamengo B irritated Fiel. As well as the coach’s sometimes questionable choices.

But the 2-0 win in the last derby of the year sweetened the bitterness. At least for a day.

Against an ex-coach dear to Fiel (Fábio Carille, Brazilian champion in 2017) and against a rival at a poor level and who is still uncertain in Serie A, Timão did what was expected of him on a Sunday afternoon with the support of 43 thousand fans: ran over.

1 of 3 Corinthians players celebrate Gabriel’s goal, who finished the score with a great performance in the arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians players celebrate Gabriel’s goal, who closed the score with an excellent performance in the arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

In the first half, there were 11 submissions against just one Santos. Timão’s number doubled in the final stage, closing the statistic with 22 submissions to nine.

The first 45 minutes were a massacre: Corinthians had possession of the ball, attacked with the full-backs, had Renato Augusto very inspired and got tired of losing goals with shots without poison by Gabriel Pereira or with little precision by Róger Guedes and Jô. The 0 to 0 persisted even unfairly.

Without Giuliano for the first time, as the midfielder suffered a muscle injury in the last round and will only return in 2022, Sylvinho bet on Du Queiroz as the only new addition to the Corinthians lineup. And, from what he saw on the field, he was right in his decision.

Gabriel, for example, one of the most criticized players on the team, had an almost perfect match. Without so much work in the middle, as the team from Santos played with a low line and attacked little in the first stage, the shirt 5 participated in the construction, did not miss passes and disarmed when necessary.

In the second half, the defensive midfielder capped the good match with a nice goal, from intelligence, after Jô’s assistance. The 34-year-old centre-forward, by the way, also played a great game: he made great pivot moves outside the area with his teammates, took the lead, scored the goal 1-0 and then made the second pass.

2 of 3 This Sunday, the criticized Gabriel was also praised — Photo: Marcos Riboli This Sunday, the criticized Gabriel was also praised — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Not everything was perfect, of course. After making 1-0, Timão took a step back and was attacked by Santos, who created dangerous chances. Sylvinho’s answer came with Willian, who returned to be available and played for about 30 minutes, leading to a lot of concern on the right.

Roni and Gustavo Mosquito also came in on an afternoon when Cassio didn’t get his uniform dirty.

At home, with the support of Fiel, Corinthians won the sixth in a row. He will also face Athletico-PR and Grêmio in Itaquera, with good chances to add six more points. Away from home, he will have clashes with Ceará, next Thursday, and Juventude in Caxias do Sul, in the last round.

For Sylvinho, the victory brings momentary relief. On the part of the athletes and the board, there is support. On the part of the fans, the climate of mistrust, disagreement and mismatched expectations continues.

But not everything is horrible about Sylvinho’s work. He’s not the worst coach in the world. Celebrate the victory, fan! Corinthians performed in Itaquera and is close to achieving its goal in 2021.

In another 20 days, the board will certainly make an assessment of what was good and bad to define 2022.

