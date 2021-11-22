Anitta rebuts Mouse’s criticism after being called ‘nasty’ – It’s Hit

After the presenter little mouse affirm during his program that the intimate life of Anitta was “disgusting”, the singer decided to speak out about the speech and criticized the professional.

“Says the guy who makes money doing DNA testing on TV”

The artist’s response was posted on a social media gossip profile that debated the statement.

reproduction Last Friday (19), during “Programa do Ratinho”, the presenter commented on the new clip released by the funkeira, from the song Envolver, in which she seems to be performing a sensual choreography next to a template.

“You are thinking that you can do anything. Anitta, you can do almost anything, but you have to be a little bit of an example too,” he fired. “I remember very well, Ms. Anitta, but Gretchen in her time was much more famous than you, you know?”, he continued in the attraction.

“He went there to get a tattoo in the ‘furico’. Think it’s cute? I’m not being straight, I’m not being disgusting anymore. It’s another thing. I think it’s disgusting to say that.”

On social media, the singer’s fans rebutted Ratinho’s criticisms, and Anitta herself defended herself against the SBT presenter’s barbs.