Another Icona, Ferrari Daytona SP3 debuts in Italy

The Icona series has yet another element in Italy, the Ferrari Daytona SP3, a targa model that comes to revive a classic car from the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona. Presented at the Mugello circuit, in Tuscany, the rampante horse’s bolide is another gem for few.

With all 599 units selling for €2 million each, this sculpted carbon fiber masterpiece was inspired by models such as the iconic Ferrari 350 Can-Am, 330 and Daytona P4 to take on a retro yet aerodynamic look.

Visually, the front optical group, darkened and tapered, stands out on the fluid base of the hood, with a huge opening below with the spoiler pronounced in glossy black. The curved grille with the chrome Maranello horse on the metallic weft is very tasteful.

With mirrors over the fenders, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 also has air vents over the hood and a curved windshield over the front, enveloping almost half of the cabin. The doors have air intakes that lead directly to the central engine.

The base of the body is in exposed carbon, while the rear has a string of LEDs like flashlights, plus horizontal moldings superimposed in profusion. The exhaust with its two rectangular tips is above the plate and bumper and has an exotic air diffuser.

The interior has two seats joined by a blue Alcantara finish, which also covers the dashboard. The infotainment cluster is very wide and complete, while the steering wheel is very complete, but not impressive.

Shell-style seats have four-point belts, but with separate adjustable headrests. The retractable roof is electrically activated in a few seconds to open or close.

Already under a huge central diffuser, above the body, an aspirated 6.5 V12 reaches 9,500 rpm to deliver 840 horsepower and 65.7 kgfm, accompanied by an automated dual-clutch seven-speed gearbox, pouring all its power into the rear wheels.

With forged aluminum wheels and Pirelli P Zero 265/30 ZR20 tires at the front and 345/30 ZR21 at the rear, this Icona Ferrari flies from static to 100 km/h in 2.85 seconds or 7.4 seconds to reach 200 km /h, with a maximum of 341 km/h.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 – Photo Gallery