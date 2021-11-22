Arcane: Season 2 will not be released in 2022

fans of arcane were excited to learn that the series will have a second season. The news was announced on Saturday (21), but according to the CEO of Riot Games, the continuation will not be released in 2022.

Yes, we are working on season two of Arcane. The good news is that you won’t have to wait six years (how long it took for season one). The bad news is that the season won’t arrive in 2022.

Continue after advertising So yeah, we are working on #arcane season 2. https://t.co/IQoPyLnw1J — nicolo (@nihicolo) November 21, 2021

The animation, made in partnership with Netflix, had its last three episodes released at dawn on Saturday (20), and again it was one of the most talked about subjects of the moment.

It has already reached Netflix’s best series status on IMDb and hit number one in ratings in 36 countries during its debut, eclipsing the much talked about Round 6. In China alone, there were more than 130 million views in the first act’s premiere. Before Act 3, Arcane had accumulated 34 million hours watched in its English version alone.

Arcane Heavy Disclosure

Riot is also doing several promotional actions in different countries, including Brazil, which even had some subways wrapped around the series’ theme.

Last Wednesday (17), Magic – Wizards of the Coast revealed an unprecedented crossover of Magic with League of Legends to celebrate the success of Arcane. It was also partnered for skin on Fortnite, skin on PUBG, and skin on Among US.

See how to earn free skins in Wild Rift and LoL at the series launch event.