Arthur reveals that Viih Tube went without a shower on the trip

“BBB 21” (Rede Globo) came to an end in May, but it seems that some ex-participants are keeping the old habit from the days of reality. Arthur Picoli, 27, burst out laughing when he told that Viih Tube, 21, did not take a shower this morning at a resort in Bahia.

Through stories, on Instagram, the crossfit instructor appeared alongside YouTuber and also ex-BBB Thaís Braz and told followers that the ex-sister surprised him with the warning that the resort would be without water due to a broken pipe.

I went for coffee and came across Viih Tube. Then, she took it and said ‘wow, guys, we couldn’t take a shower because there’s no water at the resort. A pipe burst’.

Afterwards, Arthur reported that he was even more surprised to get to his room and be able to use a faucet and shower without any problem.

I arrived in the room, turned on the shower, brushed my teeth and [tinha] water to break with a stick and she said she didn’t take a shower.

“Guys, really. There was no water”, reacted Viih Tube, in the background of the recording and laughing at the ex-brother.

Without mincing words, Arthur ended the video by making fun of Viih Tube keeping the old habit of not taking a shower that the public saw at “Big Brother Brasil 21”.

Some things never change, right?

“I dared to dream”

Last Thursday (18th), Arthur Picoli shared a photo of his newest acquisition on social media: a new car. And the vehicle chosen by the ex-BBB was not just anyone! The model is a BMW X4, sold in Brazil for starting at R$ 445 thousand.

On Instagram, Arthur posed beside the car with a smile on his face. In the caption, the personal trainer wrote: “On the ship’s steering wheel and white slipper on his foot! Fly Conduru! The boy who dared to dream.”