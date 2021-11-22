As of today, people aged 57 and over can receive D3 against covid-19

posted on 11/22/2021 06:00 / updated on 11/22/2021 06:50



(credit: Minervino JÃºnior/CB)

It is time for people aged 57 years and over to receive the third dose (D3) of the covid-19 vaccine. The announcement was made by the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), on Thursday. As of today, those who received D2 for at least five months can look for one of the vaccination posts.

Anyone who has been immunized with the Janssen brand single dose vaccine (DU), and is in the determined age group, will also be entitled to a booster dose. The dose taken initially is equivalent to the D1 and D2 of the other brands, and the booster dose corresponds to the third application.

Before the determination, the application of the booster was only allowed for elderly people aged 60 years or more who had received D2 for at least six months. The deadline was reduced by guidance from the Ministry of Health.

Vaccinometer

Since the start of the immunization campaign, 73.49% of the population over 12, the target audience, has received D2 or DU. Only with D1, the number rises to 88.24%, but the authorities have reinforced that the population complete the vaccination cycle.

Check the locations for vaccination:



First dose – 12 to 12 years

8am to 12pm

UBS 1 Sobradinho

UBS 2 Sobradinho

UBS 3 New Hill

UBS 1 Sobradinho 2

UBS 2 Sobradinho 2

UBS 1 Plateau

UBS 2 Plateau

UBS 4 Plateau

UBS 5 Plateau

UBS 9 Plateau

UBS 11 Plateau

UBS 20 Plateau

8am to 5pm

UBS 1 North Lake

UBS 2 North Wing

UBS 1 South Wing

UBS 2 Cruise

UBS 8 Fern

UBS 4 Corner of Emas

UBS 1 Vicente Pìres

UBS 1 Itapoã

UBS 3 Itapoã

UBS 2 São Sebastião

UBS 3 Paranoá

UBS 1 Range

UBS 2 Range

UBS 3 Range

UBS 4 Range

UBS 5 Range

UBS 6 Range

UBS 1 Santa Maria

UBS 2 Santa Maria

UBS 3 Maned

UBS 1 Structural

UBS 1 Bandeirante Center

UBS 1 Deep Stream 2

8am to 10pm

UBS 5 Taguatinga

UBS 3 Ceilândia

UBS 7 Ceilândia

UBS 1 Brazil

First dose – 18 years or older

8am to 12pm

UBS 1 Sobradinho

UBS 2 Sobradinho

UBS 3 New Hill

UBS 1 Sobradinho 2

UBS 2 Sobradinho 2

UBS 1 Plateau

UBS 2 Plateau

UBS 4 Plateau

UBS 5 Plateau

UBS 9 Plateau

UBS 11 Plateau

UBS 20 Plateau

8am to 5pm

UBS 1 Vicente Pìres

UBS 8 Fern

UBS 1 Paranoá

UBS 1 Itapoã

UBS 3 Itapoã

UBS 1 Gardens Mangueiral

UBS 2 São Sebastião

St. Bartholomew’s Gym

UBS 3 Paranoá

UBS 1 Range

UBS 3 Range

UBS 5 Range

UBS 1 Santa Maria

UBS 1 Ceilândia

UBS 2 Ceilândia

UBS 5 Ceilândia

UBS 6 Ceilândia

UBS 8 Ceilândia

UBS 9 Ceilândia

UBS 11 Ceilândia

UBS 12 Ceilândia

UBS 16 Ceilândia

UBS 1 Maned

UBS 2 Maned

UBS 3 Maned

UBS 4 Lucio Costa

UBS 1 Structural

UBS 2 Structural

UBS 1 Candangolândia

UBS 1 Bandeirante Center

UBS 1 Stream 1

UBS 1 Deep Stream 2

8:00 am to 12:00 pm / 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm

HUB

8am to 4:30pm

UBS 1 Varjão

UBS 2 Deep Stream 2

8am to 11pm

UBS 3 Ceilândia

UBS 7 Ceilândia

UBS 1 Brazil

First dose – pregnant and postpartum women

8am to 12pm

UBS 1 Sobradinho

UBS 2 Sobradinho

UBS 3 New Hill

UBS 1 Sobradinho 2

UBS 2 Sobradinho 2

UBS 1 Plateau

UBS 2 Plateau

UBS 4 Plateau

UBS 5 Plateau

UBS 9 Plateau

UBS 11 Plateau

UBS 20 Plateau

8am to 5pm

UBS 1 Vicente Pìres

UBS 2 Taguatinga

UBS 7 Fern

UBS 3 Itapoã

UBS 2 São Sebastião

UBS 3 Paranoá

UBS 1 Range

UBS 3 Range

UBS 5 Range

UBS 1 Santa Maria

UBS 1 Ceilândia

UBS 2 Ceilândia

UBS 5 Ceilândia

UBS 6 Ceilândia

UBS 8 Ceilândia

UBS 9 Ceilândia

UBS 11 Ceilândia

UBS 12 Ceilândia

UBS 16 Ceilândia

UBS 3 Maned

UBS 1 Structural

UBS 1 Bandeirante Center

UBS 1 Deep Stream 2

8am to 10pm

UBS 3 Ceilândia

UBS 5 Taguatinga

UBS 1 Brazil

Booster dose 57 years or more

8am to 12pm

UBS 1 Sobradinho

UBS 2 Sobradinho

UBS 3 New Hill

UBS 1 Sobradinho 2

UBS 2 Sobradinho 2

UBS 1 Plateau

UBS 2 Plateau

UBS 4 Plateau

UBS 5 Plateau

UBS 9 Plateau

UBS 11 Plateau

UBS 20 Plateau

8am to 5pm

UBS 1 North Lake

UBS 3 Vila Planalto

UBS 1 South Wing

UBS 2 Cruise

UBS 8 Fern

UBS 4 Corner of Emas

UBS 1 Vicente Pìres

UBS 3 Itapoã

St. Bartholomew’s Gym

UBS 9 São Sebastião

UBS 1 Range

UBS 2 Range

UBS 3 Range

UBS 4 Range

UBS 5 Range

UBS 6 Range

UBS 1 Santa Maria

UBS 2 Santa Maria

UBS 2 Ceilândia

UBS 5 Ceilândia

UBS 6 Ceilândia

UBS 12 Ceilândia

UBS 1 Maned

UBS 2 Maned

UBS 1 Bandeirante Center

UBS 1 Deep Stream 2

6pm to 10pm

Crystals Square

8am to 10pm

UBS 3 Ceilândia

UBS 1 Brazil

Second dose – Coronavac

8am to 12pm

UBS 1 Sobradinho

UBS 2 Sobradinho

UBS 3 New Hill

UBS 1 Sobradinho 2

UBS 2 Sobradinho 2

UBS 1 Plateau

UBS 2 Plateau

UBS 4 Plateau

UBS 5 Plateau

UBS 9 Plateau

UBS 11 Plateau

UBS 20 Plateau

8am to 5pm

UBS 1 Taguatinga

UBS 3 Taguatinga

UBS 4 Fern

UBS 12 Fern

UBS 2 Corner of Emas

UBS 1 Paranoá

UBS 1 Itapoã

UBS 3 Itapoã

UBS 1 Gardens Mangueiral

UBS 2 São Sebastião

St. Bartholomew’s Gym

UBS 3 Paranoá

UBS 9 São Sebastião

UBS 3 Range

UBS 1 Santa Maria

UBS 1 Ceilândia

UBS 2 Ceilândia

UBS 5 Ceilândia

UBS 6 Ceilândia

UBS 8 Ceilândia

UBS 9 Ceilândia

UBS 11 Ceilândia

UBS 12 Ceilândia

UBS 16 Ceilândia

UBS 1 Maned

UBS 2 Maned

UBS 3 Maned

UBS 4 Lucio Costa

UBS 1 Structural

UBS 2 Structural

UBS 1 Bandeirante Center

UBS 1 Stream 1

UBS 1 Deep Stream 2

8 am to 12 pm / 1:30 pm to 5 pm

HUB

8am to 4:30pm

UBS 1 Varjão

UBS 2 Deep Stream 2

8am to 11pm

UBS 3 Ceilândia

UBS 7 Ceilândia

UBS 1 Brazil

Second dose – Astrazeneca

8am to 12pm

UBS 1 Sobradinho

UBS 2 Sobradinho

UBS 3 New Hill

UBS 1 Sobradinho 2

UBS 2 Sobradinho 2

UBS 1 Plateau

UBS 2 Plateau

UBS 4 Plateau

UBS 5 Plateau

UBS 9 Plateau

UBS 11 Plateau

UBS 20 Plateau

8am to 5pm

UBS 1 North Wing

UBS 3 Itapoã

UBS 1 Gardens Mangueiral

UBS 2 São Sebastião

St. Bartholomew’s Gym

UBS 1 Range

UBS 2 Range

UBS 3 Range

UBS 4 Range

UBS 5 Range

UBS 6 Range

UBS 1 Santa Maria

UBS 2 Santa Maria

UBS 2 Ceilândia

UBS 4 Lucio Costa

8:00 am to 12:00 pm / 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm

HUB

8am to 10pm

UBS 3 Ceilândia

UBS 1 Brazil

Second dose – Pfizer

8am to 12pm

UBS 1 Sobradinho

UBS 2 Sobradinho

UBS 3 New Hill

UBS 1 Sobradinho 2

UBS 2 Sobradinho 2

UBS 1 Plateau

UBS 2 Plateau

UBS 4 Plateau

UBS 5 Plateau

UBS 9 Plateau

UBS 11 Plateau

UBS 20 Plateau

8am to 5pm

UBS 1 North Lake

UBS 2 North Wing

UBS 1 South Wing

UBS 2 Cruise

UBS 1 Taguatinga

UBS 1 Clear Waters

UBS 4 Fern

UBS 12 Fern

UBS 1 Paranoá

UBS 1 Itapoã

UBS 3 Itapoã

UBS 1 Gardens Mangueiral

St. Bartholomew’s Gym

UBS 3 Paranoá

UBS 9 São Sebastião

8am to 11pm

UBS 3 Ceilândia

UBS 7 Ceilândia

UBS 1 Brazil

UBS 1 Range

UBS 2 Range

UBS 3 Range

UBS 4 Range

UBS 5 Range

UBS 6 Range

UBS 1 Santa Maria

UBS 2 Santa Maria

UBS 2 Ceilândia