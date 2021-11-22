As of today, people aged 57 and over can receive D3 against covid-19

posted on 11/22/2021 06:00 / updated on 11/22/2021 06:50
(credit: Minervino JÃºnior/CB)
It is time for people aged 57 years and over to receive the third dose (D3) of the covid-19 vaccine. The announcement was made by the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), on Thursday. As of today, those who received D2 for at least five months can look for one of the vaccination posts.
Anyone who has been immunized with the Janssen brand single dose vaccine (DU), and is in the determined age group, will also be entitled to a booster dose. The dose taken initially is equivalent to the D1 and D2 of the other brands, and the booster dose corresponds to the third application.
Before the determination, the application of the booster was only allowed for elderly people aged 60 years or more who had received D2 for at least six months. The deadline was reduced by guidance from the Ministry of Health.
Vaccinometer
Since the start of the immunization campaign, 73.49% of the population over 12, the target audience, has received D2 or DU. Only with D1, the number rises to 88.24%, but the authorities have reinforced that the population complete the vaccination cycle.
Check the locations for vaccination:
First dose – 12 to 12 years
8am to 12pm
UBS 1 Sobradinho
UBS 2 Sobradinho
UBS 3 New Hill
UBS 1 Sobradinho 2
UBS 2 Sobradinho 2
UBS 1 Plateau
UBS 2 Plateau
UBS 4 Plateau
UBS 5 Plateau
UBS 9 Plateau
UBS 11 Plateau
UBS 20 Plateau
8am to 5pm
UBS 1 North Lake
UBS 2 North Wing
UBS 1 South Wing
UBS 2 Cruise
UBS 8 Fern
UBS 4 Corner of Emas
UBS 1 Vicente Pìres
UBS 1 Itapoã
UBS 3 Itapoã
UBS 2 São Sebastião
UBS 3 Paranoá
UBS 1 Range
UBS 2 Range
UBS 3 Range
UBS 4 Range
UBS 5 Range
UBS 6 Range
UBS 1 Santa Maria
UBS 2 Santa Maria
UBS 3 Maned
UBS 1 Structural
UBS 1 Bandeirante Center
UBS 1 Deep Stream 2
8am to 10pm
UBS 5 Taguatinga
UBS 3 Ceilândia
UBS 7 Ceilândia
UBS 1 Brazil
First dose – 18 years or older
8am to 12pm
UBS 1 Sobradinho
UBS 2 Sobradinho
UBS 3 New Hill
UBS 1 Sobradinho 2
UBS 2 Sobradinho 2
UBS 1 Plateau
UBS 2 Plateau
UBS 4 Plateau
UBS 5 Plateau
UBS 9 Plateau
UBS 11 Plateau
UBS 20 Plateau
8am to 5pm
UBS 1 Vicente Pìres
UBS 8 Fern
UBS 1 Paranoá
UBS 1 Itapoã
UBS 3 Itapoã
UBS 1 Gardens Mangueiral
UBS 2 São Sebastião
St. Bartholomew’s Gym
UBS 3 Paranoá
UBS 1 Range
UBS 3 Range
UBS 5 Range
UBS 1 Santa Maria
UBS 1 Ceilândia
UBS 2 Ceilândia
UBS 5 Ceilândia
UBS 6 Ceilândia
UBS 8 Ceilândia
UBS 9 Ceilândia
UBS 11 Ceilândia
UBS 12 Ceilândia
UBS 16 Ceilândia
UBS 1 Maned
UBS 2 Maned
UBS 3 Maned
UBS 4 Lucio Costa
UBS 1 Structural
UBS 2 Structural
UBS 1 Candangolândia
UBS 1 Bandeirante Center
UBS 1 Stream 1
UBS 1 Deep Stream 2
8:00 am to 12:00 pm / 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm
HUB
8am to 4:30pm
UBS 1 Varjão
UBS 2 Deep Stream 2
8am to 11pm
UBS 3 Ceilândia
UBS 7 Ceilândia
UBS 1 Brazil
First dose – pregnant and postpartum women
8am to 12pm
UBS 1 Sobradinho
UBS 2 Sobradinho
UBS 3 New Hill
UBS 1 Sobradinho 2
UBS 2 Sobradinho 2
UBS 1 Plateau
UBS 2 Plateau
UBS 4 Plateau
UBS 5 Plateau
UBS 9 Plateau
UBS 11 Plateau
UBS 20 Plateau
8am to 5pm
UBS 1 Vicente Pìres
UBS 2 Taguatinga
UBS 7 Fern
UBS 3 Itapoã
UBS 2 São Sebastião
UBS 3 Paranoá
UBS 1 Range
UBS 3 Range
UBS 5 Range
UBS 1 Santa Maria
UBS 1 Ceilândia
UBS 2 Ceilândia
UBS 5 Ceilândia
UBS 6 Ceilândia
UBS 8 Ceilândia
UBS 9 Ceilândia
UBS 11 Ceilândia
UBS 12 Ceilândia
UBS 16 Ceilândia
UBS 3 Maned
UBS 1 Structural
UBS 1 Bandeirante Center
UBS 1 Deep Stream 2
8am to 10pm
UBS 3 Ceilândia
UBS 5 Taguatinga
UBS 1 Brazil
Booster dose 57 years or more
8am to 12pm
UBS 1 Sobradinho
UBS 2 Sobradinho
UBS 3 New Hill
UBS 1 Sobradinho 2
UBS 2 Sobradinho 2
UBS 1 Plateau
UBS 2 Plateau
UBS 4 Plateau
UBS 5 Plateau
UBS 9 Plateau
UBS 11 Plateau
UBS 20 Plateau
8am to 5pm
UBS 1 North Lake
UBS 3 Vila Planalto
UBS 1 South Wing
UBS 2 Cruise
UBS 8 Fern
UBS 4 Corner of Emas
UBS 1 Vicente Pìres
UBS 3 Itapoã
St. Bartholomew’s Gym
UBS 9 São Sebastião
UBS 1 Range
UBS 2 Range
UBS 3 Range
UBS 4 Range
UBS 5 Range
UBS 6 Range
UBS 1 Santa Maria
UBS 2 Santa Maria
UBS 2 Ceilândia
UBS 5 Ceilândia
UBS 6 Ceilândia
UBS 12 Ceilândia
UBS 1 Maned
UBS 2 Maned
UBS 1 Bandeirante Center
UBS 1 Deep Stream 2
6pm to 10pm
Crystals Square
8am to 10pm
UBS 3 Ceilândia
UBS 1 Brazil
Second dose – Coronavac
8am to 12pm
UBS 1 Sobradinho
UBS 2 Sobradinho
UBS 3 New Hill
UBS 1 Sobradinho 2
UBS 2 Sobradinho 2
UBS 1 Plateau
UBS 2 Plateau
UBS 4 Plateau
UBS 5 Plateau
UBS 9 Plateau
UBS 11 Plateau
UBS 20 Plateau
8am to 5pm
UBS 1 Taguatinga
UBS 3 Taguatinga
UBS 4 Fern
UBS 12 Fern
UBS 2 Corner of Emas
UBS 1 Paranoá
UBS 1 Itapoã
UBS 3 Itapoã
UBS 1 Gardens Mangueiral
UBS 2 São Sebastião
St. Bartholomew’s Gym
UBS 3 Paranoá
UBS 9 São Sebastião
UBS 3 Range
UBS 1 Santa Maria
UBS 1 Ceilândia
UBS 2 Ceilândia
UBS 5 Ceilândia
UBS 6 Ceilândia
UBS 8 Ceilândia
UBS 9 Ceilândia
UBS 11 Ceilândia
UBS 12 Ceilândia
UBS 16 Ceilândia
UBS 1 Maned
UBS 2 Maned
UBS 3 Maned
UBS 4 Lucio Costa
UBS 1 Structural
UBS 2 Structural
UBS 1 Bandeirante Center
UBS 1 Stream 1
UBS 1 Deep Stream 2
8 am to 12 pm / 1:30 pm to 5 pm
HUB
8am to 4:30pm
UBS 1 Varjão
UBS 2 Deep Stream 2
8am to 11pm
UBS 3 Ceilândia
UBS 7 Ceilândia
UBS 1 Brazil
Second dose – Astrazeneca
8am to 12pm
UBS 1 Sobradinho
UBS 2 Sobradinho
UBS 3 New Hill
UBS 1 Sobradinho 2
UBS 2 Sobradinho 2
UBS 1 Plateau
UBS 2 Plateau
UBS 4 Plateau
UBS 5 Plateau
UBS 9 Plateau
UBS 11 Plateau
UBS 20 Plateau
8am to 5pm
UBS 1 North Wing
UBS 3 Itapoã
UBS 1 Gardens Mangueiral
UBS 2 São Sebastião
St. Bartholomew’s Gym
UBS 1 Range
UBS 2 Range
UBS 3 Range
UBS 4 Range
UBS 5 Range
UBS 6 Range
UBS 1 Santa Maria
UBS 2 Santa Maria
UBS 2 Ceilândia
UBS 4 Lucio Costa
8:00 am to 12:00 pm / 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm
HUB
8am to 10pm
UBS 3 Ceilândia
UBS 1 Brazil
Second dose – Pfizer
8am to 12pm
UBS 1 Sobradinho
UBS 2 Sobradinho
UBS 3 New Hill
UBS 1 Sobradinho 2
UBS 2 Sobradinho 2
UBS 1 Plateau
UBS 2 Plateau
UBS 4 Plateau
UBS 5 Plateau
UBS 9 Plateau
UBS 11 Plateau
UBS 20 Plateau
8am to 5pm
UBS 1 North Lake
UBS 2 North Wing
UBS 1 South Wing
UBS 2 Cruise
UBS 1 Taguatinga
UBS 1 Clear Waters
UBS 4 Fern
UBS 12 Fern
UBS 1 Paranoá
UBS 1 Itapoã
UBS 3 Itapoã
UBS 1 Gardens Mangueiral
St. Bartholomew’s Gym
UBS 3 Paranoá
UBS 9 São Sebastião
8am to 11pm
UBS 3 Ceilândia
UBS 7 Ceilândia
UBS 1 Brazil
UBS 1 Range
UBS 2 Range
UBS 3 Range
UBS 4 Range
UBS 5 Range
UBS 6 Range
UBS 1 Santa Maria
UBS 2 Santa Maria
UBS 2 Ceilândia