Astrid Fontenelle blasts Ernesto Lacombe after losing award to presenter: ‘Negationist’ | celebrities

Presenters competed for the reproduction

Published 11/21/2021 5:03 PM

Rio – The presenter Astrid Fontenelle, 60 years old, did not like to lose the “Prêmio Comunique-se” for Best presenter to Ernesto Lacombe. On Saturday night (20), Astrid criticized the presenter in a live on YouTube.

Astrid competed for the prize with Tatá Werneck and Ernesto Lacombe and showed dissatisfaction with the result. For her, it is absurd to give the prize to Lacombe, a “denialist”.

“I didn’t like losing to Lacombe! I didn’t! I told Gabriel like ‘I’m going with Tata Werneck and a journalist you don’t even know’ and he said ‘Mom, it’s bad to beat Tata Werneck’. Losing to Tata Werneck is not for me would bother, because she’s doing such a brilliant job as a presenter on that talk show of hers. I love it and I freak. Surely if I was her age, I’d be doing something similar. But damn, this guy [Lacombe] it’s denial, guys, for God’s sake! Shame!” Astrid said.

The presenter thanked fans for making it to the top three for the first time in her career. “I want to thank all of you who thanked me a lot on the way to the Comunique-se Award, which is considered the Oscar of Brazilian journalism. For the first time in my 36-year career, I was included in the list of the ten best presenters. A list made by journalists , so, therefore, I was very happy to be there. Thanks to you, I entered among the three competing with Tatá Werneck and Lacombe,” he explained.