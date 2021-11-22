Astrid Fontenelle confesses discomfort with Ernesto Lacombe’s award winning

Astrid Fontenelle, presenter, admitted on her social network profile that she was bothered to lose the communicate award to the presenter Ernesto Lacombe, from Rede TV!. The category was the best presenter (o) and the blonde didn’t take anything home.

“I didn’t like losing to Lacombe! Did not like! So I told Gabriel ‘[seu filho] “I’m going with Tata Werneck and a journalist you don’t even know’ and he said ‘Mom, it’s bad to beat Tata Werneck’. Losing to Tata Werneck wouldn’t bother me, because she’s been doing a brilliant job as a presenter on that talk show of hers. I love it and I freak out. Surely if I was her age, I would be doing something similar. But damn, this guy [Lacombe] it’s denial, guys, for God’s sake! Shame! Shame!”, detonated Astrid.

Ernesto Lacombe declared defender of the president Jair Bolsonaro, even went to Rede TV!, because the São Paulo station does not hide its inclination to defend the current federal government.

Even with the dissatisfaction, Astrid thanked the award. “I want to thank all of you who thanked me a lot on the way to the Comunique-se Award, which is considered the Oscar of Brazilian journalism. For the first time in my 36-year career, I appeared on the list of the ten best presenters. A list made by journalists, so therefore I was very happy to be there. Thanks to you, I was among the three competing with Tatá Werneck and Lacombe”, he confessed.

In September, Astrid Fontenelle was ‘canceled’ on the web after donating the gift that the BBB21 winner, Juliette, offered to her.

