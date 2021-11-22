At 21, Viih Tube appears with a dental floss marked on the butt

viih tube social networks boiled when sharing unpublished photos on the beach, showing off his whole body. At the time, the ex-BBB posed with a piece of thong marked on her butt, and as expected, drew a lot of comments from fans.

“From now on, it’s just backwards,” he said in the caption. In the record, the influencer appears wearing a cap, with the toned butt highlighted, showing a lot of beauty and good shape.

“That’s so hot”, joked the ex-BBB Flay. “A woman’s show”, praised the second person. “I can’t feel anything but admiration for this big dolly woman,” pointed out the third.

Facility

After breaking up with Bruno Magri, Viih Tube which has more than 20 million fans, responded through a box of questions and answers, about the ‘ease’ of overcoming the terms.

“You guys ask me that a lot and always tell me I get over it too quickly. And I think too! I deal very well with this and even with my exes. I see it as cycles that end and that’s ok, it’s no one’s fault! And what helps me to overcome is thinking about the future, if in the long run you know that that person is not the one that would work with you in the future, then you already know what to do!”, he highlighted.

Next, the young he said it is important to respect one’s own feelings. “Another tip is: finished, now respect what you are feeling! If you want to cry for days, cry, if you want to go out with friends, leave, if you want to meet someone else, if you want to pass the squeegee, pass! Don’t invalidate your feelings and don’t do something just to get your ex’s attention or to pretend to yourself you’re fine! It’s normal to hurt at first, but if you respect yourself with what you really want to do, it’s gone and everything goes back to normal!”, he argued.

Single

After some rumors that he would get back together with the former, Viih dismissed some news sites, and pointed out that, met him to talk about why he took unfollow on social media.

“There are a lot of gossip sites talking about it, but I didn’t hook up with my ex. We’re not coming back, we’re not staying, we’re just friends. He gave me an unfollow, we talked, I wanted to understand why, and everything was fine. Peace sealed. We have nothing, I’m single and so is he. I don’t want to talk about it anymore”, he revealed.

Check out: