Atlético-MG beats Cruzeiro and conquers the bi-championship of Minas Gerais in women’s football | soccer

Atlético-MG is again Minas Gerais champion. In the final of the Minas Gerais Championship, the team beat Cruzeiro by 1-0, with a goal scored by the Venezuelan Dayana. With the victory, the Avengers conquered the bi-championship of the competition. The game was attended by 3,212 fans and took place at Mineirão.

1 of 1 Dayana celebrates giving the title of Minas Gerais to Atlético Mineiro — Photo: Reproduction / Mineirão Dayana celebrates giving the title of Minas Gerais to Atlético Mineiro — Photo: Reproduction / Mineirão

Cruzeiro had the field command for having had the best campaign in the first phase of the competition. The fans were present and pushed the Cabulosa team in search of a rematch – once Galo had won the title in 2020.

The match was well played at Gigante da Pampulha. Fox pressed more in the first half and looked for the goal, but it was Galo who came out ahead. With a raised ball in the area, goalkeeper Mary failed and, on the rebound, Dayana opened the scoring for the Avengers. The Alvinegra team bothered on the counterattack, but the Cabulosas were in control of the game.

In the second half of the game, Cruzeiro continued to press for a draw. Atlético started to bother much less, getting even less counterattacks and started making many fouls. Cruzeiro was better in the second stage, but ran into the defense raised by the opponents.

In the final minutes of the match, Fox made a blitz in search of the equalizer. The team forced the goalkeeper Amanda, from Galo, to make good saves and the celestial attack even put a ball on the crossbar in a corner kick. However, the pressure of the Cabulosa was not enough and, again, it lost the title to the Avengers.

Datasheet

Cruise: Mary Camillo; Lucero, Pires, Rebeca Prado and Thalita; Capelinha, Carol (Eskerdinha), Duda and Mayara Vaz (Janaína); Marília and Vanessinha. Technician: Rodrigo Campos.