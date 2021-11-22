Atlético-MG writes unprecedented brand in the running points and has 90% success as principal | athletic-mg

Taking points away from Atlético-MG is not for anyone, especially at home. In fact, only two teams made it in the Brasileirão. Against Juventude, Galo reached the 14th consecutive victory as home team, an unprecedented mark in the history of 20 clubs’ running points. Extended record.

The leader of the Brazilian has 46 points in Mineirão. Incredible 90% utilization. There are 15 wins, a draw (Chapecoense) and a single defeat, still in the first round, against Fortaleza. Juventude, well defensive, tried to keep 0-0. Jair Ventura had already scored a point at Gigante, by Chape, but Hulk’s two goals gave Atlético the victory.

1 of 2 Hulk and Keno were responsible for breaking Juventude’s boom — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Hulk and Keno were responsible for breaking Juventude’s boom — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

The current home team campaign for Galo is already equal, in points, to what Sampaoli’s team achieved in the 19 home matches at the 2020 Brazilian Championship. In the last edition, Atlético managed, for the first time, to be the owner of the best campaign at home . In 2012, for example, the club from Minas Gerais reached 47 points (its highest mark), but São Paulo finished in first place in the leaderboard “at home”.

Galo will still have Fluminense – probably the game that will decree the mathematical title – and Bragantino at home, to try to finish the 2021 Brazilian with 52 points, and keep the second highest historical mark in consecutive points, only behind the devastating Flamengo of 2019 .

Athletic at home at the 2021 Brazilian:

46 points

17 games

15 wins

1 tie

1 defeat

36 goals scored

9 goals conceded