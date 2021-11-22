Austria starts 4th lockdown; in Germany, Merkel says restrictions are insufficient | World

Austria started its fourth national lockdown this Monday (22) to try to contain Covid-19.

Tens of thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in Vienna against the resumption of restrictions on movement.

The government has announced that it will make vaccination mandatory from February 1st. There is a significant anti-vaccination movement in the country, spurred by the far-right Freedom Party, the third largest in the Austrian Parliament. About 66% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

The streets of Vienna were quiet this Monday. Cafes were empty, and most stores remained closed.

Restaurants, cafes, bars, theatres, non-essential businesses and hairdressers will not be able to open their doors for 10 days, and perhaps even for 20, the government says.

The Christmas markets, a big draw for tourists that had just opened, also need to close. The ski lifts will be open, but only for the vaccinated.

The hotels will close for tourists who are not yet staying.

“It’s a situation where we have to react now,” Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein told ORF TV on Sunday night. “A lockdown, a relatively harsh method, a sledgehammer, is the only option to lower the numbers (of infections) here.”

The leader of Germany, Angela Merkel, said on Monday (22) that the current restrictions in the country are not enough given the dramatic situation caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 infections, according to her party sources.

With current developments and daily case records, the situation will be worse than anything we’ve seen so far, the head of government said at a meeting of leaders from her conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, according to a source. who accompanied the meeting.

About 40,000 people protested in the Austrian capital on Saturday, and only six were arrested.

However, in Belgium and the Netherlands protests against the reactivation of restrictions to prevent a further spread of Covid-19 have turned violent.

Netherlands has 2nd night of violent protests against lockdown amid high Covid

Equity markets started the week cautiously after posting a second consecutive weekly decline, and the EUR fell into trouble in the hands of traders weighing the risks of further lockdowns.

“The problem in Europe is the spread of Covid-19, which means that more lockdowns and other health restrictions in part against the unvaccinated are likely to increase rapidly in the next two weeks,” said Sebastian Galy, strategist at Société Générale.

“This, in turn, should negatively impact some services and negatively impact growth.”

Slovakia also enters lockdown

Slovakia also began a confinement on Monday, but it is only for unvaccinated people, the Ministry of Health said. Unvaccinated people will be prohibited from entering non-essential stores, such as supermarkets or pharmacies, even with a test of negative coronavirus.

“We resort to a vigorous confinement of the unvaccinated, because we have to protect them,” Prime Minister Eduard Heger told public broadcaster RTVS.

Slovakia currently has the fourth highest infection rate in the world, with 917 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days, according to AFP calculations, behind Slovenia, Austria and the neighboring Czech Republic.