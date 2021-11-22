Austria starts confinement; revolt rises against restrictions in Europe

posted on 11/22/2021 9:37 AM



(credit: BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP)

Since midnight, Austria has officially entered confinement, a radical measure that has sparked protests over the weekend, as well as in countries such as Belgium and the Netherlands, or in Guadeloupe, the French Antilles department, where restrictions against covid- 19 provokes a violent revolt.

Shops, restaurants, Christmas markets, concert halls and beauty salons closed their doors this Monday (22) in Vienna. But schools remain open and the streets of the capital were busy in the morning.

“The situation is a bit confusing,” said Kathrin Pauser, a resident of Vienna, after dropping off her 11- and 9-year-old daughters, both recently vaccinated, at school.

Since the arrival of the covid-19 vaccines and the immunization campaigns, no country in the European Union (EU) had dared to impose a new confinement.

As in previous confinements, the 8.9 million Austrians are theoretically banned from leaving their homes, except for shopping, playing sports or receiving medical care.

They can also come to work and take the children to school, but the authorities have asked the population to stay at home and opt, as far as possible, for teleworking.

“Chaos”



The situation was unthinkable in Austria a few weeks ago.

Former Conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had declared the pandemic “ended”, at least for those vaccinated.

His successor since October, Alexander Schallenberg, “long maintained the fiction that everything was fine,” political scientist Thomas Hofer told AFP.

With the increase in cases, which reached unprecedented levels since the beginning of the pandemic, the government initially focused on unvaccinated people: only 66% of Austrians received the two doses.

Only later did it opt ​​for radical measures, such as this confinement scheduled to last until December 13 and mandatory vaccination for the adult population from February 1, 2022, something that few countries have adopted until now.

“I was hoping we wouldn’t get to this point, especially now that we have the vaccine. It’s dramatic,” said Andreas Schneider, a 31-year-old Belgian economist who works in Vienna.

The reaction did not take long: on Saturday afternoon, around 40,000 people took to the streets of Vienna to the cries of “dictatorship”, called by the far-right FPO party.

In the northern city of Linz, a mobilization also brought together thousands of protesters on Sunday.

In other parts of Europe, which was once again the epicenter of the covid-19 epidemic, the number of infections is also increasing, restrictions return and frustration and anger grow.

On Sunday, Holland experienced its third night of protests, with fireworks and vandalism in the cities of Groningen and Leeuwarden, in the north, as well as in Enschede, in the east, and in Tilburg, in the south.

This Monday, the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, called the acts “pure violence”, committed by “idiots”.

Germany’s Health Minister urged citizens to get the vaccine “urgently”. “Certainly by the end of winter everyone will be vaccinated, cured or dead due to the spread of the very, very dangerous delta variant,” said Jens Spahn.

Mobilization and disturbances

In Brussels clashes were reported on Sunday, when tens of thousands of people gathered to protest against measures aimed at the unvaccinated

Belgium announced the use of masks and intends to make teleworking mandatory in sectors that allow the measure.

There were also mobilizations against vaccination in Australia, while in the French Antilles there were violent protests against the requirement of a health passport and the mandatory vaccination of health professionals.

The French department of Guadeloupe, in the Caribbean, received police reinforcements from France on Sunday after violent demonstrations, looting, fires and road blocks.

Australia and New Zealand

In Oceania, Australia announced that it will again accept the entry of students and specialized workers from abroad from December, with the relaxation of one of the most severe sanitary restrictions in the world.

Twenty months after the country’s borders were closed, some people with visas, as well as citizens of Japan and South Korea, will be able to enter the country from December 1st.

New Zealand will end a three-and-a-half month confinement in the country’s largest city, Auckland, in December by adopting a new coronavirus control strategy, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced.

Starting December 2, the country will apply a new response to covid-19 to try to contain the variant, rather than trying to eliminate it altogether.

“The harsh reality is that the delta is here and it’s not going away,” declared the head of government.

“No country has been able to eliminate the delta variant completely, but New Zealand is in a better position than most to tackle it,” he said.

New Zealand’s response to coronavirus was based on strict containment, rigorous tracking of infected contacts, and border closure.