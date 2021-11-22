Avaí defeats Náutico and is one victory away from Serie A

O Hawaii won Náutico 2-1, in Aflitos, this Sunday (21), and is one victory away from Serie A 2022. The goals of the zurra team were scored by Getúlio, at 10 minutes of the first half, and Renato, at 39 of the second stage. Djavan cashed for Timbu. With the result, Leão faces Sampaio Corrêa in the final round, next Sunday (28), at 4 pm, in Ressacada, and the three points give access to the team from Santa Catarina.

​> Receive the main news from Santa Catarina through Whatsapp​

The Azzurri team reaches third position, with 61 points, and has no way of leaving the G-4 until the end of the 37th round of the Serie B. Goiás (4th place, with 61 points) and Guarani (6th place, with 59 points) duel this Monday (22), at 8 pm, in Campinas (SP), also broadcast by CBN Diário.

​> Rodrigo Faraco: Avaí fought a lot at Aflitos and now has a game for access​

Listen to Getúlio’s goal in Avaí’s victory over Náutico:

Listen to Renato’s goal in Avaí’s victory over Náutico:

For the decisive duel, coach Claudinei Oliveira is without lateral Iury, who was sent off in the final stretch of the game. The week will also be to try to recover players. One of them is defensive midfielder Jean Cléber, who was injured when he was caught during a kick, and was replaced in the first stage.

Nautical 1×2 Avaí – Aflitos, Recife (PE)

Public: 2,462 people / Income: R$ 19,263.00​

Follow CBN Diário on 740 AM and 91.3 FM in Greater Florianópolis, in addition to the NSC Total app, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Participate in the programming by whatsapp 48 99181-3800 or through our live.

​