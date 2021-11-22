Back in Brazil, the singer says she’s looking for ‘boys’

Anitta arrived this morning in Brazil and wasted no time: While getting ready for one of her commitments, the singer made it clear that she has already opened vacancies for “new boys” during her short season in the country, before returning to the United States.

“Another thing that we’ll also take advantage of being in Brazil, which we haven’t enjoyed for a long time, is: bofes, boys. So, we’re going to open vacancies there, very limited because the promotion won’t last long,” said the artist in her Instagram stories, being supported by her team who joked about the emergence of a “new generation” of Anitta’s love interests.

Anitta arrives in São Paulo

“Yeah, I want to launch new boys. If you’ve been in the media, it won’t happen this time”, joked the singer, who has been involved with names like Pedro Scooby, Gui Araújo and Gabriel David, current actress Giovanna Lancelotti.

“It won’t happen because I’ve already given my career, it’s already happened. So I want to launch new people in the market, I’ll be checking my DMs these days, very few openings and for very little time because I won’t stay long, because I have to go back to work abroad, I have other jobs. So hurry, because this opportunity is brand new”, he concluded, laughing.

In addition to updating the list of suitors, Anitta also took advantage of her first hours in Brazil to stay up to date with the musical news of the last few months. She appeared dancing to some songs by Marina Sena, a singer from Minas Gerais who has been rocking the main music charts in the country.

“They [equipe] are updating me, now I’m listening to the new pumping of Brazil. They keep updating me on what’s going on in this Brasilzão,” she said.

Anitta is living in Miami, in a mansion bought for 7.9 million reais. Focusing on her international career, the singer released the hit “Faking Love” with rapper Saweetie.