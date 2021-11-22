Bahia X Cuiab – Supersports

53

2 time END OF THE GAME! Bahia draws with Cuiab in Fonte Nova and follows in the Z4 of the Brazilian.

52

2 time Referee indicates one more addition.

51

2 time To save time, Cuiab trades Pep for Anderson Conceio.

50

2 time Game turns Bahia’s attack against the defense.

48

2 time NICK!!! Rodallega takes advantage of a cross, deflects his head and the ball stays in the post!

47

2 time Bahia had been a crossroads in the area; It’s almost 40.

46

2 time LET’S GO TO 52! Go up the plate with seven minutes of addition.

45

2 time Rossi, on the right, tries to dodge Uendel, complains about a foul and Cuiab’s ball.

43

2 time Rodallega throws himself into the area and the referee orders the attacker to stand up; follow the game.

42

2 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 2×0 Santos, Fluminense 2×0 Amrica-MG.

41

2 time Away from home, Cuiab lets his watch run smoothly.

40

2 time Yellow for Juninho Capixaba.

39

2 time Bahia also plays Ronaldo and removes Mugni.

38

2 time Luiz Otvio leaves and Gustavo Henrique joins the home team.

37

2 time About 20 thousand fans present today at Fonte Nova.

36

2 time Defender Luiz Otvio receives medical care in the field.

35

2 time After a dispute in the area, defender Luiz Otvio collided with Paulo, got the worst of it and fell bleeding.

34

2 time Cuiab gets corners and time away from home.

33

2 time Bahia sends a corner in despair to the middle of the area and Paulo puts the house in order.

32

2 time Half Rodriguinho, from Bahia, kicks another one from the middle of the street and the ball goes right out of the goalkeeper.

31

2 time Dourado also trades Gava for Uillian Correia.

30

2 time Exit Max and enter Jonathan Cafu in Cuiab.

29

2 time Coach Jorginho prepares double change in the visiting team!

28

2 time Finishes: Bahia 11×7 Cuiab.

27

2 time WALTER!!! Rossi takes a risk from afar and the Cuiab goalkeeper goes for it!

26

2 time At Bahia, Daniel leaves and Rodriguinho enters.

25

2 time Forward Rossi was fouled and the referee, close to the shot, did not fall for his.

24

2 time Rossi fires on attack speed, faces the triple mark and loses the ball to Empereur.

23

2 time Lucas Hernndez faces Conti and the Bahia defender takes the best shot.

22

2 time Matheus Bahia appears with freedom and shoots, but the opponent’s goal.

21

2 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 2×0 Santos, Fluminense 2×0 Amrica-MG.

20

2 time And Felipe Marques for Hernandez.

19

2 time Cuiab changes Jenison for Elton.

18

2 time Felipe Marques is also left feeling and worried in Dourado.

17

2 time Goalkeeper Walter collapses onto the lawn and tries to cool off the house’s owners.

16

2 time Rossi makes an attacking move and cheers up the crowd.

15

2 time Partial result leaves Bahia in the relegation zone of the competition.

14

2 time Lateral Nino Paraba sews the marking and fails when crossing the area.

13

2 time Mugni tries to attack from the left and the ball escapes outside.

12

2 time Bahia exchanges Ra for Rossi.

11

2 time Bahia prepares for change and Rossi will enter!

10

2 time Ra foul in the area, Patrick goes headfirst into the ball and it goes out.

9

2 time Bahia puts pressure on the opponent and the fan increases the volume in the stands.

8

2 time Ra lands in the area and the referee orders the game to continue; ball stopped for a few seconds.

7

2 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 2×0 Santos, Fluminense 2×0 Amrica-MG.

6

2 time In desperation, Patrick takes a risk with Ra and throws the ball out.

5

2 time From Max to Joo Lucas, who stretches too much and comes out with the ball and everything.

3

2 time A partial draw practically guarantees the Golden in Serie A next season.

two

2 time Another survey in the area and goalkeeper Walter grabs another one.

1

2 time Teams return unchanged for this second half at Fonte Nova.

0

2 time START STEP SECOND!

48

1 time Whistle the referee! End of the first half in goals in Salvador.

46

1 time Two consecutive fouls by Bahia, by Matheus Bahia and then by Nino Paraba.

45

1 time Go up the plate with three minutes of addition.

44

1 time Another attempt by Dourado and Jenison, alone, heads the ball straight out.

43

1 time Camilo tries from a distance and the ball deflects on Conti midway.

42

1 time Cuiab out two high balls in the area and who hits Luiz Otvio!

41

1 time Matheus Bahia made a mistake that would be for fellow Juninho Capixaba.

40

1 time Cuiab’s second disallowed goal so far.

39

1 time Dourado players get scolded by the referee!

38

1 time ANOTHER GOAL DISCONTINUED BY CUIAB! Jenison dodges his head and the referee catches the attacker’s foul on the move!

37

1 time We arrived on the final stretch of the first stage and the scoreboard remains blank at Fonte Nova.

36

1 time After a good plot of the attack, Nino arrives kicking and the ball goes up too much!

35

1 time From Matheus Bahia to Ra, who sends poison into the area and finds no one on the home team.

34

1 time Juninho Capixaba takes a corner kick and the ball goes straight and straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

33

1 time Bahia goes for the attack and takes aim at the three points.

32

1 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 2×0 Santos, Fluminense 2×0 Amrica-MG.

31

1 time Everything was fine with him and the game resumed in Salvador!

30

1 time Game stopped for medical assistance to striker Jenison.

29

1 time Claus points out Rodallega’s lack of attack on Empereur.

28

1 time Jenison takes the ball from the right and crosses it to none of the Cuiab.

27

1 time Bahia attacks and Juninho Capixaba misses a cross in the confusion of the area.

26

1 time Balanced start of game and continues 0x0 in Fonte Nova for Bahia and Cuiab.

25

1 time Cuiab does not take advantage of a corner kick on the right field.

23

1 time Bahia responds with Mugni’s lifting, but that doesn’t lead to any danger to the rival’s goal.

22

1 time VAR checks the move and confirms the Gold’s impediment.

21

1 time CUIAB’S GOAL DISCONTINUED! Gava scores, but referee gets offside in the bid.

20

1 time Ra dominates at the mouth of the area and finishes off, for a good defense by the Dourado goalkeeper.

19

1 time Another shot from afar by Max and the ball went right by goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, from Bahia.

18

1 time Finishes: Bahia 3×2 Cuiab.

17

1 time UUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Max catches rebound and lets out a smack; the ball goes out, but comes out taking paint off the crossbar!

16

1 time Ra takes a corner from the left; Rodallega dodges his head and the goalkeeper grabs.

15

1 time Daniel tries on the bottom line with Nino Paraba and the pass comes out too strong; goal kick for goalkeeper Walter charge.

14

1 time Mugni receives from Rodallega and submits, but the ball goes up too far and goes out.

13

1 time Daniel releases the foot from the entrance to the area and the ball explodes in the defense.

12

1 time Bahia needs the three points in the fight against relegation.

11

1 time Juninho Capixaba takes a free kick in the area and Joo Lucas takes the ball out with a beak.

10

1 time Now the strongest entry from full-back Matheus Bahia.

9

1 time Ra commits a foul on the player Uendel.

8

1 time Kick by Pep, from Cuiab, the first of the match, but the ball goes far from the target!

7

1 time Jenison, with a trivela, sends the ball into the area and the home defense cuts the danger anyway.

6

1 time Gava tries to get out in the middle and misses Matheus Bahia.

5

1 time Pushed by the fan, Bahia exchanges passes and studies the opponent this Sunday.

4

1 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 2×0 Santos, Fluminense 2×0 Amrica-MG.

3

1 time Max appears from the right, looks around and throws the ball to defense.

two

1 time Felipe Marques, shirt 11 of the Dourado, was marked offside.

1

1 time Nino risks launching to Rodallega and doesn’t catch the ball as he wanted.

0

1 time VALID! Ball rolling to Bahia x Cuiab for the 2021 Brazilian Championship.

0

1 time A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.

0

1 time Time for the Brazilian National Anthem and the State of Bahia.

0

1 time Bahia will play in all red uniforms; the Cuiab is in white.

0

1 time Teams on the field and the match will start.

0

1 time Right now we have about 26 degrees in Salvador.

0

1 time Fans arriving little by little at Bahia’s house.

0

1 time Embezzlement in the visiting team: Clayson, Auremir and Cabrera.

0

1 time Embezzlement at Bahia: Gilberto and Jonas.

0

1 time Brazilian, in progress: Fluminense 1×0 Amrica-MG.

0

1 time Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.

0

1 time In Z4, the home team starts the match at 17; the Golden 12.

0

1 time Cuiab: Walter, Joo Lucas, Empereur, Paulo and Uendel; Max, Pep, Camilo and Felipe Marques; Rafael Gava and Jenison.

0

1 time Bahia comes with Danilo Fernandes, Nino Paraba, Conti, Luiz Otvio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Daniel, Juninho Capixaba and Mugni; Ra and Rodallega.

0

1 time Teams officially slated for confrontation!

0

1 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 2×0 Santos.

0

1 time Raphael Claus (SP) will referee the match.