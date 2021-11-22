Bahia X Cuiab – Supersports

53
2 time
END OF THE GAME! Bahia draws with Cuiab in Fonte Nova and follows in the Z4 of the Brazilian.
52
2 time
Referee indicates one more addition.
51
2 time
To save time, Cuiab trades Pep for Anderson Conceio.
50
2 time
Game turns Bahia’s attack against the defense.
48
2 time
NICK!!! Rodallega takes advantage of a cross, deflects his head and the ball stays in the post!
47
2 time
Bahia had been a crossroads in the area; It’s almost 40.
46
2 time
LET’S GO TO 52! Go up the plate with seven minutes of addition.
45
2 time
Rossi, on the right, tries to dodge Uendel, complains about a foul and Cuiab’s ball.
43
2 time
Rodallega throws himself into the area and the referee orders the attacker to stand up; follow the game.
42
2 time
41
2 time
Away from home, Cuiab lets his watch run smoothly.
40
2 time
Yellow for Juninho Capixaba.
39
2 time
Bahia also plays Ronaldo and removes Mugni.
38
2 time
Luiz Otvio leaves and Gustavo Henrique joins the home team.
37
2 time
About 20 thousand fans present today at Fonte Nova.
36
2 time
Defender Luiz Otvio receives medical care in the field.
35
2 time
After a dispute in the area, defender Luiz Otvio collided with Paulo, got the worst of it and fell bleeding.
34
2 time
Cuiab gets corners and time away from home.
33
2 time
Bahia sends a corner in despair to the middle of the area and Paulo puts the house in order.
32
2 time
Half Rodriguinho, from Bahia, kicks another one from the middle of the street and the ball goes right out of the goalkeeper.
31
2 time
Dourado also trades Gava for Uillian Correia.
30
2 time
Exit Max and enter Jonathan Cafu in Cuiab.
29
2 time
Coach Jorginho prepares double change in the visiting team!
28
2 time
Finishes: Bahia 11×7 Cuiab.
27
2 time
WALTER!!! Rossi takes a risk from afar and the Cuiab goalkeeper goes for it!
26
2 time
At Bahia, Daniel leaves and Rodriguinho enters.
25
2 time
Forward Rossi was fouled and the referee, close to the shot, did not fall for his.
24
2 time
Rossi fires on attack speed, faces the triple mark and loses the ball to Empereur.
23
2 time
Lucas Hernndez faces Conti and the Bahia defender takes the best shot.
22
2 time
Matheus Bahia appears with freedom and shoots, but the opponent’s goal.
21
2 time
20
2 time
And Felipe Marques for Hernandez.
19
2 time
Cuiab changes Jenison for Elton.
18
2 time
Felipe Marques is also left feeling and worried in Dourado.
17
2 time
Goalkeeper Walter collapses onto the lawn and tries to cool off the house’s owners.
16
2 time
Rossi makes an attacking move and cheers up the crowd.
15
2 time
Partial result leaves Bahia in the relegation zone of the competition.
14
2 time
Lateral Nino Paraba sews the marking and fails when crossing the area.
13
2 time
Mugni tries to attack from the left and the ball escapes outside.
12
2 time
Bahia exchanges Ra for Rossi.
11
2 time
Bahia prepares for change and Rossi will enter!
10
2 time
Ra foul in the area, Patrick goes headfirst into the ball and it goes out.
9
2 time
Bahia puts pressure on the opponent and the fan increases the volume in the stands.
8
2 time
Ra lands in the area and the referee orders the game to continue; ball stopped for a few seconds.
7
2 time
6
2 time
In desperation, Patrick takes a risk with Ra and throws the ball out.
5
2 time
From Max to Joo Lucas, who stretches too much and comes out with the ball and everything.
3
2 time
A partial draw practically guarantees the Golden in Serie A next season.
two
2 time
Another survey in the area and goalkeeper Walter grabs another one.
1
2 time
Teams return unchanged for this second half at Fonte Nova.
0
2 time
START STEP SECOND!
48
1 time
Whistle the referee! End of the first half in goals in Salvador.
46
1 time
Two consecutive fouls by Bahia, by Matheus Bahia and then by Nino Paraba.
45
1 time
Go up the plate with three minutes of addition.
44
1 time
Another attempt by Dourado and Jenison, alone, heads the ball straight out.
43
1 time
Camilo tries from a distance and the ball deflects on Conti midway.
42
1 time
Cuiab out two high balls in the area and who hits Luiz Otvio!
41
1 time
Matheus Bahia made a mistake that would be for fellow Juninho Capixaba.
40
1 time
Cuiab’s second disallowed goal so far.
39
1 time
Dourado players get scolded by the referee!
38
1 time
ANOTHER GOAL DISCONTINUED BY CUIAB! Jenison dodges his head and the referee catches the attacker’s foul on the move!
37
1 time
We arrived on the final stretch of the first stage and the scoreboard remains blank at Fonte Nova.
36
1 time
After a good plot of the attack, Nino arrives kicking and the ball goes up too much!
35
1 time
From Matheus Bahia to Ra, who sends poison into the area and finds no one on the home team.
34
1 time
Juninho Capixaba takes a corner kick and the ball goes straight and straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.
33
1 time
Bahia goes for the attack and takes aim at the three points.
32
1 time
31
1 time
Everything was fine with him and the game resumed in Salvador!
30
1 time
Game stopped for medical assistance to striker Jenison.
29
1 time
Claus points out Rodallega’s lack of attack on Empereur.
28
1 time
Jenison takes the ball from the right and crosses it to none of the Cuiab.
27
1 time
Bahia attacks and Juninho Capixaba misses a cross in the confusion of the area.
26
1 time
Balanced start of game and continues 0x0 in Fonte Nova for Bahia and Cuiab.
25
1 time
Cuiab does not take advantage of a corner kick on the right field.
23
1 time
Bahia responds with Mugni’s lifting, but that doesn’t lead to any danger to the rival’s goal.
22
1 time
VAR checks the move and confirms the Gold’s impediment.
21
1 time
CUIAB’S GOAL DISCONTINUED! Gava scores, but referee gets offside in the bid.
20
1 time
Ra dominates at the mouth of the area and finishes off, for a good defense by the Dourado goalkeeper.
19
1 time
Another shot from afar by Max and the ball went right by goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, from Bahia.
18
1 time
Finishes: Bahia 3×2 Cuiab.
17
1 time
UUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Max catches rebound and lets out a smack; the ball goes out, but comes out taking paint off the crossbar!
16
1 time
Ra takes a corner from the left; Rodallega dodges his head and the goalkeeper grabs.
15
1 time
Daniel tries on the bottom line with Nino Paraba and the pass comes out too strong; goal kick for goalkeeper Walter charge.
14
1 time
Mugni receives from Rodallega and submits, but the ball goes up too far and goes out.
13
1 time
Daniel releases the foot from the entrance to the area and the ball explodes in the defense.
12
1 time
Bahia needs the three points in the fight against relegation.
11
1 time
Juninho Capixaba takes a free kick in the area and Joo Lucas takes the ball out with a beak.
10
1 time
Now the strongest entry from full-back Matheus Bahia.
9
1 time
Ra commits a foul on the player Uendel.
8
1 time
Kick by Pep, from Cuiab, the first of the match, but the ball goes far from the target!
7
1 time
Jenison, with a trivela, sends the ball into the area and the home defense cuts the danger anyway.
6
1 time
Gava tries to get out in the middle and misses Matheus Bahia.
5
1 time
Pushed by the fan, Bahia exchanges passes and studies the opponent this Sunday.
4
1 time
3
1 time
Max appears from the right, looks around and throws the ball to defense.
two
1 time
Felipe Marques, shirt 11 of the Dourado, was marked offside.
1
1 time
Nino risks launching to Rodallega and doesn’t catch the ball as he wanted.
0
1 time
VALID! Ball rolling to Bahia x Cuiab for the 2021 Brazilian Championship.
0
1 time
A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.
0
1 time
Time for the Brazilian National Anthem and the State of Bahia.
0
1 time
Bahia will play in all red uniforms; the Cuiab is in white.
0
1 time
Teams on the field and the match will start.
0
1 time
Right now we have about 26 degrees in Salvador.
0
1 time
Fans arriving little by little at Bahia’s house.
0
1 time
Embezzlement in the visiting team: Clayson, Auremir and Cabrera.
0
1 time
Embezzlement at Bahia: Gilberto and Jonas.
0
1 time
Brazilian, in progress: Fluminense 1×0 Amrica-MG.
0
1 time
Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.
0
1 time
In Z4, the home team starts the match at 17; the Golden 12.
0
1 time
Cuiab: Walter, Joo Lucas, Empereur, Paulo and Uendel; Max, Pep, Camilo and Felipe Marques; Rafael Gava and Jenison.
0
1 time
Bahia comes with Danilo Fernandes, Nino Paraba, Conti, Luiz Otvio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Daniel, Juninho Capixaba and Mugni; Ra and Rodallega.
0
1 time
Teams officially slated for confrontation!
0
1 time
Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 2×0 Santos.
0
1 time
Raphael Claus (SP) will referee the match.
0
1 time
Hello fans! Follow Bahia x Cuiab through the 34th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls at 19:00 in Fonte Nova.