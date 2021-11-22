Bahia X Cuiab – Supersports

by

  • 53
    2 time

    END OF THE GAME! Bahia draws with Cuiab in Fonte Nova and follows in the Z4 of the Brazilian.

  • 52
    2 time

    Referee indicates one more addition.

  • 51
    2 time

    To save time, Cuiab trades Pep for Anderson Conceio.

  • 50
    2 time

    Game turns Bahia’s attack against the defense.

  • 48
    2 time

    NICK!!! Rodallega takes advantage of a cross, deflects his head and the ball stays in the post!

  • 47
    2 time

    Bahia had been a crossroads in the area; It’s almost 40.

  • 46
    2 time

    LET’S GO TO 52! Go up the plate with seven minutes of addition.

  • 45
    2 time

    Rossi, on the right, tries to dodge Uendel, complains about a foul and Cuiab’s ball.

  • 43
    2 time

    Rodallega throws himself into the area and the referee orders the attacker to stand up; follow the game.

  • 42
    2 time

    Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 2×0 Santos, Fluminense 2×0 Amrica-MG.

  • 41
    2 time

    Away from home, Cuiab lets his watch run smoothly.

  • 40
    2 time

    Yellow for Juninho Capixaba.

  • 39
    2 time

    Bahia also plays Ronaldo and removes Mugni.

  • 38
    2 time

    Luiz Otvio leaves and Gustavo Henrique joins the home team.

  • 37
    2 time

    About 20 thousand fans present today at Fonte Nova.

  • 36
    2 time

    Defender Luiz Otvio receives medical care in the field.

  • 35
    2 time

    After a dispute in the area, defender Luiz Otvio collided with Paulo, got the worst of it and fell bleeding.

  • 34
    2 time

    Cuiab gets corners and time away from home.

  • 33
    2 time

    Bahia sends a corner in despair to the middle of the area and Paulo puts the house in order.

  • 32
    2 time

    Half Rodriguinho, from Bahia, kicks another one from the middle of the street and the ball goes right out of the goalkeeper.

  • 31
    2 time

    Dourado also trades Gava for Uillian Correia.

  • 30
    2 time

    Exit Max and enter Jonathan Cafu in Cuiab.

  • 29
    2 time

    Coach Jorginho prepares double change in the visiting team!

  • 28
    2 time

    Finishes: Bahia 11×7 Cuiab.

  • 27
    2 time

    WALTER!!! Rossi takes a risk from afar and the Cuiab goalkeeper goes for it!

  • 26
    2 time

    At Bahia, Daniel leaves and Rodriguinho enters.

  • 25
    2 time

    Forward Rossi was fouled and the referee, close to the shot, did not fall for his.

  • 24
    2 time

    Rossi fires on attack speed, faces the triple mark and loses the ball to Empereur.

  • 23
    2 time

    Lucas Hernndez faces Conti and the Bahia defender takes the best shot.

  • 22
    2 time

    Matheus Bahia appears with freedom and shoots, but the opponent’s goal.

  • 21
    2 time

  • 20
    2 time

    And Felipe Marques for Hernandez.

  • 19
    2 time

    Cuiab changes Jenison for Elton.

  • 18
    2 time

    Felipe Marques is also left feeling and worried in Dourado.

  • 17
    2 time

    Goalkeeper Walter collapses onto the lawn and tries to cool off the house’s owners.

  • 16
    2 time

    Rossi makes an attacking move and cheers up the crowd.

  • 15
    2 time

    Partial result leaves Bahia in the relegation zone of the competition.

  • 14
    2 time

    Lateral Nino Paraba sews the marking and fails when crossing the area.

  • 13
    2 time

    Mugni tries to attack from the left and the ball escapes outside.

  • 12
    2 time

    Bahia exchanges Ra for Rossi.

  • 11
    2 time

    Bahia prepares for change and Rossi will enter!

  • 10
    2 time

    Ra foul in the area, Patrick goes headfirst into the ball and it goes out.

  • 9
    2 time

    Bahia puts pressure on the opponent and the fan increases the volume in the stands.

  • 8
    2 time

    Ra lands in the area and the referee orders the game to continue; ball stopped for a few seconds.

  • 7
    2 time

  • 6
    2 time

    In desperation, Patrick takes a risk with Ra and throws the ball out.

  • 5
    2 time

    From Max to Joo Lucas, who stretches too much and comes out with the ball and everything.

  • 3
    2 time

    A partial draw practically guarantees the Golden in Serie A next season.

  • two
    2 time

    Another survey in the area and goalkeeper Walter grabs another one.

  • 1
    2 time

    Teams return unchanged for this second half at Fonte Nova.

  • 0
    2 time

    START STEP SECOND!

  • 48
    1 time

    Whistle the referee! End of the first half in goals in Salvador.

  • 46
    1 time

    Two consecutive fouls by Bahia, by Matheus Bahia and then by Nino Paraba.

  • 45
    1 time

    Go up the plate with three minutes of addition.

  • 44
    1 time

    Another attempt by Dourado and Jenison, alone, heads the ball straight out.

  • 43
    1 time

    Camilo tries from a distance and the ball deflects on Conti midway.

  • 42
    1 time

    Cuiab out two high balls in the area and who hits Luiz Otvio!

  • 41
    1 time

    Matheus Bahia made a mistake that would be for fellow Juninho Capixaba.

  • 40
    1 time

    Cuiab’s second disallowed goal so far.

  • 39
    1 time

    Dourado players get scolded by the referee!

  • 38
    1 time

    ANOTHER GOAL DISCONTINUED BY CUIAB! Jenison dodges his head and the referee catches the attacker’s foul on the move!

  • 37
    1 time

    We arrived on the final stretch of the first stage and the scoreboard remains blank at Fonte Nova.

  • 36
    1 time

    After a good plot of the attack, Nino arrives kicking and the ball goes up too much!

  • 35
    1 time

    From Matheus Bahia to Ra, who sends poison into the area and finds no one on the home team.

  • 34
    1 time

    Juninho Capixaba takes a corner kick and the ball goes straight and straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

  • 33
    1 time

    Bahia goes for the attack and takes aim at the three points.

  • 32
    1 time

  • 31
    1 time

    Everything was fine with him and the game resumed in Salvador!

  • 30
    1 time

    Game stopped for medical assistance to striker Jenison.

  • 29
    1 time

    Claus points out Rodallega’s lack of attack on Empereur.

  • 28
    1 time

    Jenison takes the ball from the right and crosses it to none of the Cuiab.

  • 27
    1 time

    Bahia attacks and Juninho Capixaba misses a cross in the confusion of the area.

  • 26
    1 time

    Balanced start of game and continues 0x0 in Fonte Nova for Bahia and Cuiab.

  • 25
    1 time

    Cuiab does not take advantage of a corner kick on the right field.

  • 23
    1 time

    Bahia responds with Mugni’s lifting, but that doesn’t lead to any danger to the rival’s goal.

  • 22
    1 time

    VAR checks the move and confirms the Gold’s impediment.

  • 21
    1 time

    CUIAB’S GOAL DISCONTINUED! Gava scores, but referee gets offside in the bid.

  • 20
    1 time

    Ra dominates at the mouth of the area and finishes off, for a good defense by the Dourado goalkeeper.

  • 19
    1 time

    Another shot from afar by Max and the ball went right by goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, from Bahia.

  • 18
    1 time

    Finishes: Bahia 3×2 Cuiab.

  • 17
    1 time

    UUUUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Max catches rebound and lets out a smack; the ball goes out, but comes out taking paint off the crossbar!

  • 16
    1 time

    Ra takes a corner from the left; Rodallega dodges his head and the goalkeeper grabs.

  • 15
    1 time

    Daniel tries on the bottom line with Nino Paraba and the pass comes out too strong; goal kick for goalkeeper Walter charge.

  • 14
    1 time

    Mugni receives from Rodallega and submits, but the ball goes up too far and goes out.

  • 13
    1 time

    Daniel releases the foot from the entrance to the area and the ball explodes in the defense.

  • 12
    1 time

    Bahia needs the three points in the fight against relegation.

  • 11
    1 time

    Juninho Capixaba takes a free kick in the area and Joo Lucas takes the ball out with a beak.

  • 10
    1 time

    Now the strongest entry from full-back Matheus Bahia.

  • 9
    1 time

    Ra commits a foul on the player Uendel.

  • 8
    1 time

    Kick by Pep, from Cuiab, the first of the match, but the ball goes far from the target!

  • 7
    1 time

    Jenison, with a trivela, sends the ball into the area and the home defense cuts the danger anyway.

  • 6
    1 time

    Gava tries to get out in the middle and misses Matheus Bahia.

  • 5
    1 time

    Pushed by the fan, Bahia exchanges passes and studies the opponent this Sunday.

  • 4
    1 time

  • 3
    1 time

    Max appears from the right, looks around and throws the ball to defense.

  • two
    1 time

    Felipe Marques, shirt 11 of the Dourado, was marked offside.

  • 1
    1 time

    Nino risks launching to Rodallega and doesn’t catch the ball as he wanted.

  • 0
    1 time

    VALID! Ball rolling to Bahia x Cuiab for the 2021 Brazilian Championship.

  • 0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.

  • 0
    1 time

    Time for the Brazilian National Anthem and the State of Bahia.

  • 0
    1 time

    Bahia will play in all red uniforms; the Cuiab is in white.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the field and the match will start.

  • 0
    1 time

    Right now we have about 26 degrees in Salvador.

  • 0
    1 time

    Fans arriving little by little at Bahia’s house.

  • 0
    1 time

    Embezzlement in the visiting team: Clayson, Auremir and Cabrera.

  • 0
    1 time

    Embezzlement at Bahia: Gilberto and Jonas.

  • 0
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Fluminense 1×0 Amrica-MG.

  • 0
    1 time

    Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.

  • 0
    1 time

    In Z4, the home team starts the match at 17; the Golden 12.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cuiab: Walter, Joo Lucas, Empereur, Paulo and Uendel; Max, Pep, Camilo and Felipe Marques; Rafael Gava and Jenison.

  • 0
    1 time

    Bahia comes with Danilo Fernandes, Nino Paraba, Conti, Luiz Otvio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Daniel, Juninho Capixaba and Mugni; Ra and Rodallega.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams officially slated for confrontation!

  • 0
    1 time

    Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 2×0 Santos.

  • 0
    1 time

    Raphael Claus (SP) will referee the match.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Follow Bahia x Cuiab through the 34th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls at 19:00 in Fonte Nova.