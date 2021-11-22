Balance sheet season: 64% of companies beat XP’s third-quarter projections

SAO PAULO – Most Brazilian companies brought, during the third quarter balance sheet season, results that positively surprised the team of analysts at research of XP Investimentos.

“When we consider the operating profit (EBITDA) of Ibovespa companies under XP coverage, 64% of companies that released balance sheets surpassed our expectations, 11% were in line and 26% were below”, explained analysts Fernando Ferreira and Jennie Li in report published on Monday (22).

Regarding the market consensus, 60% of the results came above the numbers projected by the market, 2% in line, while 38% were below the estimates.

Despite the positive surprise, the period from July to September this year has already shown a slowdown in comparison with previous quarters. “Earnings per share (LPA) of companies on the Ibovespa fell 30% when compared to the second quarter of 2021”, complete the analysts.

Brazilian companies, on an annual basis, still record strong earnings growth – this, however, is largely explained by the weak basis of comparison, since, in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic had more impact on business.

In revenue, 55% of companies exceeded XP’s expectations, 26% were in line and 19% were below.

Despite a good swing season, stocks have been suffering

While companies largely outperformed market consensus on both operating profit and revenue, stocks, on average, slipped in the third quarter, largely due to market conditions.

“Companies that surprised consensus estimates of operating earnings and revenue averaged -0.3% and -2.6%, respectively, one day after each release. Meanwhile, companies that disappointed expectations were more penalized, with an average performance of -3.6% and -2.5% for the same indicators”, point out Ferreira and Li.

The good numbers for the balance sheet season were not enough to ward off the bad mood of investors, caused mainly by the decline in commodity prices – especially iron ore -, by the rise in interest rates, which raises the cost of companies’ capital, and by Brazilian fiscal uncertainties.

These points were also felt in the guidance for the near future, with many companies revising their forecasts in the middle of the balance sheet season. “With the worsening in the domestic macro scenario and the drop in the prices of some commodities, the profit projections for 12 months from now, 2022 and 2023, started to stagnate and to fall marginally” comments XP. “Since the beginning of the earnings season to the end of October, the consensus estimates of earnings per share of Ibovespa companies for the near future practically walked sideways, falling between -0.2% and -0.7%”, they added .

Highlight of sectors

Despite the high Selic rate harming most companies on the Ibovespa, companies in the financial sector brought good numbers during the balance sheet season, in part because of this trend and were highlighted among the positive results. “Most companies in the banking sector presented results above our expectations, benefited by the increase in the credit interest rate and stability in their operating expenses”, pointed out Ferreira and Li.

Other companies, such as slaughterhouses and pharmaceuticals, had their results driven by inflation – the former with the highest price of meat and the latter by the impact of inflation on products in stock.

From negative highlights in the balance sheet season, XP highlights, with emphasis, the aforementioned companies in the mining and steel industry, which disappointed expectations.

Related