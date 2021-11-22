Barbie’s Electric Car Makes Mattel Shares Rise

Mattel, maker of the most famous doll in the world, has launched a full-size electric car, exactly the same as Barbie’s car. The car is based on the FIAT 500, launched in Brazil in August of this year. It has 118 horsepower and can reach 320 km per hour.

Primarily, Boneca’s car was made for exhibition at the LA Auto Show, however it will not be available for purchase. Only the miniature vehicle will be commercially available as an accessory to the most famous doll in the world. With a bold design, the vehicle has shine on the outside, as well as a plush pink interior. It has the rainbow on its wheels and star-shaped headlights. The doors are shaped like swan wings, thus linking the car’s design to the doll’s always charming appearance. However, that’s not all, as the vehicle also has a space reserved for a puppy in the back.

Finally, completing the description of Barbie’s electric vehicle, the hand-painted wheels were printed in 3D technology and the car took 60 days to complete.

financial performance

Over the course of the event, surprisingly, Mattel’s shares soared, thus closing that day on a high so that it recouped losses from the previous days.

The surprise is that the manufacturer has no interest in marketing the Barbie car. What made the shares rise was the image of the doll produced by Mattel being associated with mobility.

Anyway, let’s not expect the toy giant to invest in automobiles. At least not comprehensively. Maybe even Barbie doesn’t escape electrification and end up winning her own car in a future kit.

There is no doubt that in the very near future the Brazilian car market will have its future in electric cars and that includes the interest of industry giants – such as Xaomi, Apple and others – in manufacturing their electric cars.

Finally, there is no doubt that Mattel really surprised by launching Barbie’s car at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and the response to its actions is a clear sign of that.

Did you like these tips and want to read more content like this? Go to School Education.