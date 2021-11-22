Battered athlete played football and runs away from ‘vampires’

Isaiah Stewart is just one of many young prospects at the start of his NBA career. At age 20, he gained the spotlight for something unexpected: he was assaulted by LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star hit Stewart in the face with his hand in a free-throw dispute for the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter of the match played yesterday (21). The bid generated widespread confusion. The Pistons player got a bloody face. The two athletes ended up excluded from the match.

The blood on his face made Stewart revolt with LeBron. He went after the NBA star more than once. And the one who may not have liked it is his father, Dela Stewart.

“I raised him very rigidly. I taught him manners and respect. Go to school, come home and don’t run around the streets,” Dela told The Seattle Times.

“I tell him, ‘Remember what Dad told you.’ You don’t need to date bad people. All you need is good people. You don’t need to jump in any car and ride with anyone. bad people,” said the father, who always tried to keep his son away from “vampires.”

“I try to protect you from vampires. Vampire means a person who tries to bring you down. People who don’t want to see you do good. I tell him, ‘Keep the vampires out of your life,'” he explained.

Basketball, Football and Boxing

Stewart plays center and is in his second season in the NBA. He was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 16th pick of the 2020 Draft after excelling in high school and college basketball.

It was later switched to the Houston Rockets. Shortly thereafter came another exchange, this time for the Detroit Pistons. He is now in his second season in the NBA for the Pistons, averaging 7.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 23.7 minutes per game.

But basketball wasn’t always Stewart’s only choice. He played soccer and boxing before focusing 100% on the sport when he was 12 years old.

“I played football and was in boxing before I started playing serious basketball in fifth grade. Ever since I caught a basketball, I’ve been intrigued. I started working hard on it,” he explained to The Seattle Times.