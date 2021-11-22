Battlefield 2042 is one of the 10 worst rated games in Steam history

The game also has a very low score on Metacritic

Battlefiled 2042 was released last Friday (November 19) and is already one of the worst rated games on Steam. The average rating on the platform is “Slightly negative” but the game is already the 9th most poorly rated title on the platform. In Metacritic, the game is not doing well either, since the average review of critics 73 points while the review of users has an average of 2.3.

We know that the new game in the Battlefied franchise is among the 10 most underrated titles on Steam thanks to the Steam250 Hall of Shame website made by Forbes, which shows you which are the 100 games with the lowest rating on the platform. Battlefield 2042 already has 42,000+ votes on Steam and only 11 thousand are positive, that is, only about 25% of all reviews praise the game.

Browsing the negative reviews in Portuguese on Steam, we can see many complaints about the optimization of the game, in fact, this seems to be the main complaint of users in fact. However, more complete reviews even punctuate other problems, withthe least game modes, less weapons, less variety of vehicles among others gameplay aspects that can cause a surprise for those who are already used to the franchise’s games.

This game urgently needs an optimization, otherwise it will soon die. Spending R$ 379 on an “ALPHA” version is absurd.

In Metacritic, the game doesn’t go well either. When we analyze the score given by critics, the game ends with a average of 73 with the majority of positive ratings (24), 17 average ratings and four negative. But when we turn our attention to user reviews, of the more than 3,000 reviews, 2,613 are negative, with only 460 positive ratings to the game at the time of writing this news. In this way, the average score is 2.3. It is worth noting that we are analyzing the score of the PC version of the game.

Here at Adrenaline, Diego Kerber and Cassiano Presoto have already made a live trying to test several different PC configurations with Battlefield 2042, if you want to watch it, just access the video below:

Battlefield 2042 is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Via: Games Radar Source: Metacritic, Steam 250