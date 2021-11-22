Bayern cuts part of the salary of players who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Bayern Munich will deduct 300,000 euros (about R$1.9 million) from Joshua Kimmich’s salary because the football player refuses to be vaccinated, and this prevented him from working for a week. The club follows the guidelines of the law promulgated by the State of Bavaria on 1 November. Under this rule, companies could cut the proportionate share of their workers’ wages when they are unable to perform their duties because they refuse to be immunized against Covid-19.

Kimmich, who had close contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus, must complete a week of quarantine, which forced him to miss training and also the games against Augsburg this Friday, in the Bundesliga, and in the Champions League, against Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.

The withdrawal of 300,000 euros from an annual salary of nearly 20 million gross coincides with the fourth wave of the pandemic in Germany, the most virulent. Cuts were also imposed on Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Michael Cuisance and Eric Choupo-Moting. These four players also didn’t want to get vaccinated. Forced to remain isolated after coming into contact with an infected last week, they will save Bayern’s wage bill more than a million euros due to the seven-day embezzlement prescribed by the Bavarian health system for those who have not been vaccinated and have had infected by Covid-19. If the situation continues, every time there is this type of contact, Bayern will apply more cuts.

The news, published this Sunday by the daily Bild, was reproduced by most German newspapers. Asked about this, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who was Bayern president until last spring, declined to comment. It’s the kind of institutional silence the club preferred to maintain, as an informal confirmation.

Bayern explained on Sunday that Kimmich, Gnabry, Musiala, Cuisance and Choupo-Moting “had close contact with a person around the club who tested positive.” These five players join defenders Sülle and Stanisic, who also go into quarantine after interacting directly with infected people — so it is assumed that they too have not been vaccinated and swell the group of players who, even in normal situations, cannot pass the night with the team in concentrations on the eve of matches, depending on the federation unit in which the team plays its games, as certain local laws prohibit hotel accommodation for those who are not vaccinated. In total, they make up a list of seven casualties that will determine Julian Nagelsmann’s call-up for the trip to Kiev at a suddenly difficult time in a season the team has been going through well.





Bayern lost their first Bundesliga points this season in Augsburg (2-1) on Friday. It was the 12th round, and the first time that Kimmich did not participate as a starter.

exemplary measure

Bayern’s decision to use the power of law to force employees to get vaccinated comes in the context of a serious health crisis. The fourth wave of the pandemic united the main political forces in Germany on a common front for vaccination. Chancellor Angela Merkel, outgoing leader of the Christian Democrats, has promoted in recent weeks a battery of measures to control the pandemic, depending on the degree of infection of the population in each region of the country. The strictest protocols provide for vaccination or antibody certification to go to the workplace. Bayern home Bavaria is one of the territories hardest hit by the new wave. Public events are progressively restricted from October onwards. Entry into football stadiums is only allowed in limited sections of the public and with prior proof of vaccination or overcoming the contagion. Markus Söder, the president of the Bavarian Government, declared on Friday that if football players are to follow the same rules that apply to the rest of the citizens, “it would greatly increase the sense of identification”. The sense of advertising gains value in a framework of great skepticism. Almost 30% of the German population remains uninoculated.

Bayern, the most popular institution in Bavaria and also one of the most aligned with the Government, has always sought to be at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19. The pay cut of Joshua Kimmich, its 26-year-old leader, serves as an example.