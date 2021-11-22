Bayern Munich in crisis with five players refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 | german football

New crisis at Bayern Munich, and a big one . According to the newspaper “Bild”, at least five squad players refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19. In addition to the well-known case of Joshua Kimmich, the journal also lists Serge Gnabry, Michael Cuisance, Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. They would be willing to go to court against the club.

This because, according to the “Bild”, unvaccinated players who need to go through isolation will have their salaries reduced. A law passed in November last year in the state of Bavaria allows for a reduction in the wages of employees who are forced to undergo quarantine as a result of not being vaccinated.

This is the case for the five Bayern players mentioned above, who were isolated after coming into contact with a positive case among club staff. Athletes do not agree with the established measures and do not rule out going to court.

— In the end, I am in favor of vaccination. I already got vaccinated and talked about it with Serge (Gnabry). I want to have them on the team, they are important to us, good players – commented forward Leroy Sané, who said “respect the decision” of his colleague.

Check the German Championship 2021/22 table

1 of 2 Kimmich and Gnabry refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine — Photo: AFP Kimmich and Gnabry refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine — Photo: AFP

Germany debates the possibility of mandatory vaccination, amidst the new wave of Covid-19 in the country. The incidence rate of seven-day coronavirus cases rose to the highest point since the pandemic began for the 14th consecutive day last Sunday, reaching 372.7 across Germany.

Overall, 5.35 million coronavirus infections have been reported in Germany since the start of the pandemic in February 2020. The death toll stands at 99,062.

Despite the proven effectiveness of immunizations against Covid-19, some Bayern Munich players refuse to take the vaccine. This has also created problems within the locker room..

“Basically, I have more fun when things go smoothly. But we cannot make the mistake of letting outside affairs affect the sporting side. This noise is part of Bayern, it has always been that way. Of course I’m not happy with the leak of internal information – commented coach Julian Nagelsmann, at a press conference this Monday.

Bayern Munich will face Dynamo Kiev this Tuesday, in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage. With 100% success so far, the German team is already classified for the round of 16.

Check out the Champions League table 2021/22