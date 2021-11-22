Bayern quarantines 4 more players to prevent Covid-19 outbreak

Bayern Munich will not have four more players for the next matches. The club reported on Sunday (21) that Serge Gnabry, Eric Choupo-Moting, Michael Cuisance and the young Jamal Musiala were quarantined, after having contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

The four athletes are not vaccinated against the disease and will be isolated for the next few weeks, according to the Portuguese newspaper ‘A Bola’. Among the athletes, forward Gnabry had already tested positive in April, and lost the player for the game against PSG, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League last season.

Last Friday (19), coach Julian Nagelsmann had confirmed that Joshua Kimmich, had contact with an infected and was placed in quarantine. The player even embezzled the Bavarians against Augsburg, in the Bundesliga.

Now, in the face of new cases, Bayern’s list of embezzlement has increased for the match against Dynamo Kiev, for the 5th round of the Champions League group stage. Already classified, the Bavarians face the Ukrainian team, on Tuesday (23), with broadcast by Space and HBO Max, starting at 2:30 pm.