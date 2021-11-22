BC index gives warning sign for risk of recession still in 2021

posted on 11/22/2021 06:00

The 0.14% drop in the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) in the third quarter, released last week, lit the warning sign for the risk of recession still in 2021. As GDP turned negative in 0 .1% in the previous three months, the country will enter a technical recession — which occurs when there is a consecutive decline in two quarters — contrary to the optimism of the economic team.

Due to the deterioration of fiscal policy and the outlook for the Brazilian economy, large financial institutions, such as Itaú Unibanco, forecast a 0.5% drop in GDP in 2022, while the global economy growth estimates, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is an expansion of 4.7%.

In 2020, when the Brazilian GDP shrank 4.1%, the average rate of decline in world GDP was 3.5%. And Brazil continues to perform worse than the global average, despite Economy Minister Paulo Guedes saying the opposite. The economic team’s forecast for this year’s GDP growth of 5.2% is below the average global advance of 5.7%, according to IMF projections.

Gustavo Cruz, chief strategist at RB Investimentos, stresses that the instability of the financial market is a result of the loss of confidence in the government and the lack of progress in the economic agenda. “We didn’t have tax and administrative reforms and, now, the discussion of readjustment for civil servants arises. The defense of fiscal responsibility is increasingly distant. If the Executive does not signal something in this direction, it won’t be the Congress. In an election year, what will not be lacking is the request for resources for bases”, he laments.

“The government’s credibility was lost throughout the term, and what was seen was the concentration of power in Congress and an Executive with difficulty in proposing economic policies that made sense”, assesses Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados. He points out that these problems have become more evident this year. “The worst thing is the open perception of using fiscal policy for electoral purposes, in such an explicit way, to the point of breaking the spending ceiling rule, which the minister himself said was untouchable,” he says. He predicts zero GDP growth for 2022, and doesn’t rule out the risk of a recession next year.

For analysts, the liberal agenda promised by Guedes and Bolsonaro during the campaign has not even left the paper. “Bolsonaro was never liberal. He is, in essence, a unionist. There is no surprise,” summarizes economist Samuel Pessoa, a researcher at the Brazilian Institute of Economics at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre-FGV). For him, the government lost the condition to carry out economic policies with a long-term effect, and this is being reflected in the market.

In Pessoa’s assessment, a positive point was the advance of infrastructure concessions, an agenda that began during the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government and which gained substance during the Michel Temer (MDB) government. “The continuity of this agenda deserves to be applauded. But, for the rest, there was almost nothing. The Social Security reform only advanced thanks to Rodrigo Maia (former president of the Chamber), who used all the political capital he had to approve”, he says .