Before the derby against Santos, Corinthians fans ask for Sylvinho’s resignation

Corinthians faces Santos this afternoon (21), at Neo Química Arena, for the 34th round of the Brasileirão 2021. And, even before the match starts, Timão’s fans went to social media to ask for the resignation of the current coach of the club.

The hashtag #ForaSylvinho reappeared in trending topics from Twitter after Corinthians’ squad for today’s match was released. A few weeks ago, the hashtag has been appearing in the most talked about issues on the social network and today it was driven by the complaint of fans with the ownership of Gabriel, midfielder of the club alvinegro.

See the reactions below: