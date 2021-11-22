Beginning soon for formal and public workers

key points PIS/Pasep payments have changed and instead of the calendar starting payment in the second semester, it will start next year;

The amounts will be paid according to the months worked;

Next year, the value should increase due to the increase in the minimum wage.

You PIS/Pasep payments should start soon, in January. In fact, the release of funds normally takes place in the second half of the year and lasted until the end of the year. However, the 2021 payment did not happen, as it needed a new resource destination.

What is Pis/Pasep?

The PIS (Social Integration Program) is paid to workers who work in private companies, while the PASEP (Program for the Formation of Public Servant Heritage) is intended for public servants.

Payment of salary bonus

The decision taken by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), which is formed by representatives of the government, workers and employers, is that the 2021 allowance be paid at the beginning of 2022.

According to official data, this change in the calendar will represent savings of R$7.45 billion in expenses this year.

For the government, this is a good idea, as it is facing difficulties in meeting its spending ceiling, which is the rule that limits the increase in spending to the variation in inflation from the previous year.

Where is the salary bonus paid?

It is important to highlight that, for workers who receive PIS, payment is made at Caixa Econômica, lottery houses or Caixa Aqui correspondents. In turn, those entitled to PASEP receive at Banco do Brasil.

Who can receive PIS/PASEP?

To receive the allowance, you must have exercised paid activity for at least 30 days, in the year prior to payment and having received up to two monthly minimum wages with a formal contract.

Furthermore, It is also necessary to be enrolled in the PIS-Pasep for at least five years and have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Social Information List (Rais).

PIS/PASEP value

The amount paid can reach up to a minimum wage, according to the number of months worked. Only those who worked the 12 months from the previous year.

Check out the table of values ​​based on the 2022 minimum wage forecast:

1 month: BRL 100;

2 months: BRL 200;

3 months: BRL 300;

4 months: BRL 400;

5 months: BRL 500;

6 months: BRL 600;

7 months: BRL 700;

8 months: BRL 800;

9 months: R$900;

10 months: R$1,000;

11 months: BRL 1,100;

12 months: BRL 1,200.

How to withdraw?

Beneficiaries who do not have a bank account can go to an ATM with their citizen card and password to withdraw the money. Those who do not have a card can receive the amount at any Caixa branch, but it is necessary to bring an identification document with photo, CPF and work card.

For those who have doubts and want to know if they are entitled to PIS, the worker can call Caixa on 0800-726-02-07 or access the site. For the consultation, it is necessary to have the NIS number (PIS/Pasep) in hand.

Servers receiving Pasep must verify that there has been a deposit in an account at Banco do Brasil. If this has not happened, just look for a BB branch to regularize the situation. More information about Pasep can be obtained by calling 0800-729 00 01, from Banco do Brasil.

How to withdraw the forgotten quota?

Those who worked in public agencies between 1971 and 1988 and did not redeem the benefit at the time can receive the forgotten quota.

In all, about R$22 billion are sitting in the Treasury waiting for the rescue. If the rescues do not take place, the amount will return to the Union’s coffers, without being able to carry out a new rescue, so the money will be used for something else by the government.

Consultation of the salary allowance

Workers can annually monitor their allowance through the communication channels of Caixa Econômica Federal, which makes its portal and Caixa Trabalhador application available for citizens to check their PIS.

For those who receive the PASEP, there is the possibility of accessing the Banco do Brasil website. When the payment is released, the worker can also check the balance on the institution’s app.

Increase 2022

Every year the minimum wage is increased slightly and this ends up raising the value of some benefits, such as the Pis/Pasep allowance, retirement, sick pay and Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

The minimum wage correction value takes into account the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).