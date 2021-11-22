Bi of the Sul-Americana, Athletico is received with a big party of the fans in the Arena; see the images

Torcida filled Praça Afonso Botelho to welcome the two-time champions of the Sul-Americana. (Greyson Assunção/Band B)

Without being able to count on the melting pot in the Copa Sudamericana decision, played in a single game at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Athletico, after the 1-0 victory over Bragantino and the conquest of the bi-championship of the international tournament, he was received in the arms of the red-black fan. This Sunday afternoon (21st), the fans of Hurricane filled Praça Afonso Botelho, next to the Arena da Baixada, to welcome the entire cast and coaching staff.

The party at the Arena da Baixada began on Saturday afternoon (20), even before the ball rolled in Uruguay. Praça Afonso Botelho and the bars around the stadium were the main points of concentration for the red-black fans to follow the decision of the Copa Sudamericana.

After the 1×0 victory over Bragantino and the confirmation of the conquest of the bi-championship of the Copa Sudamericana, the party took over not only the Praça Afonso Botelho, but also throughout Curitiba. The red-black team, in turn, started the celebrations in Uruguay and landed at Afonso Pena Airport this Sunday (21) at around 1:30 pm.

Differently from what was expected, there was no reception of the fans at Afonso Pena Airport, in São José dos Pinhais. There was also no truck with an electric trio on the way to the Arena da Baixada. This is because also this Sunday, Coritiba faced CSA, at Couto Pereira, in a game that attracted more than 30 thousand people. Therefore, the club asked that the concentration of fans only take place in the cauldron.

Commemoration of the title in the arms of the crowd

Athletico’s arrival at the Arena da Baixada happened around 15:00. Players and coaching staff climbed into an electric trio located in front of the stadium. With the presence of approximately ten thousand fans, Hurricane was able to celebrate much more this important achievement for its history. President Mário Celso Petraglia was present and made a brief speech thanking players, coaching staff and the support of the fans.

With songs already known especially in Athletico’s games at the Arena da Baixada, the athletic team, with the South American Cup in hand, received all the affection of the fans. The celebration in front of the cauldron lasted for hours and will certainly extend into the next few days.

See photos and videos: