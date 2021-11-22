Biden Appoints Jerome Powell for New Term at US BC | Economy

The current chief executive of the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States, was appointed for a second term at the head of the entity by President Joe Biden, extending a term that started somewhat by chance, survived fierce criticism from former president Donald Trump and now leaves the former investment banker on his way to finishing the biggest makeover of US monetary policy since the 1970s.
Lael Brainard, the other Fed member who was also a candidate for the job, was nominated for deputy, according to a statement released on Monday (22) by the White House.
“While more remains to be done, we’ve made remarkable progress over the past 10 months to get Americans working again and to get our economy moving once again,” Biden said in a statement. “This success is a testament to the economic agenda I pursued and the decisive action the Federal Reserve took,” he said.
Powell, 68, will need to have his name confirmed by the Senate, currently controlled by Biden’s own Democratic Party, but heavily divided.
The decision to continue with Powell, a Republican chosen by Donald Trump for the job, recaptures what, in recent decades, has been a bipartisan view of the job, and several Republican senators have already supported the reappointment despite the strained relationship between the president. the Fed and the former US agent.