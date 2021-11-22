Bil, Aline and Mileide participate in the Trial of Fire

Sunday is Fire Test day at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and the lucky ones who will participate already have names: Bil, Aline and Mileide.

Adriane Galisteu entered Playplus live to announce the draw and only Dynho, Marina, Solange and Rico could not participate. The top three for taking the test last week and Rico for being the farmer.

This time, they only had yellow balls available and, for a moment, the pedestrians believed that everyone (Bil, Aline, Mileide, Dayane, MC Gui, Gui Araujo and Sthe) would do the test. However, the happiness was short-lived.

Galisteus warned that only three pawns could take the test and asked the seven to reach a consensus, which did not happen. Thus, each of the pedestrians who did not participate in the draw would have the right to veto one of their colleagues in the competition.

Dynho vetoed Dayane, Marina took the chance of MC Gui, Rico took Gui Araujo out of the game and Sol preferred to see Sthe out of the competition. So, we come to the three names that will participate: Bil, Aline and Mileide.

Just before the draw started, Galisteu went live to announce the power of this week’s red flame: the owner of this power must choose 3 pawns (from the stall or from the headquarters) and the third roceiro must be drawn from among those chosen and not from the stall, as usual.